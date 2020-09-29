Investis Digital Strengthens Digital Expertise Through Acquisition of Microserve

Deal Brings Leading Drupal Development Specialists to Investis Digital

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, announced the acquisition of Microserve, a Bristol-based Drupal development company specializing in cutting-edge website design-and-build projects, UX, strategy and website support and maintenance.

The acquisition of Microserve further bolsters Investis Digital's ability to deliver on the company's proprietary Connected Content™ approach, which relies on building and running intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, all of which is underpinned by its secure Connect.ID technology.

Don Scales, Global CEO of Investis Digital, said, "As we continue to see an unprecedented rate of engagement online, embracing a digital-first world is paramount to driving business performance. This acquisition reflects our commitment to our clients to deliver against our 24/7 service model and to help them communicate the messages that matter most".

Microserve is composed of 24 employees and has developed an exceptional reputation for developing robust digital solutions. Its team of accredited Drupal developers is one of the biggest in the U.K.

"We are so pleased to be joining the Investis Digital family, especially during a great period of growth", said Dan McNamara, Managing Director, Microserve. "The opportunity to work alongside great talent, access a wider client base and use our technical skills to accelerate the Investis Digital vision makes this partnership the right choice. We're also looking forward to offering our existing clients a greater breadth of services and strengthening our key relationships"

Like Investis Digital, Microserve has a strong client base, ranging from global blue-chip companies to charities, NGOs, local government and more. This portfolio of clients will add to Investis Digital's own roster of ambitious clients, including ASOS, Anglo American, Rolls-Royce, Ocado, Heineken, Vodafone and more.

Following the transaction, the Microserve team will serve as an additional footprint in the U.K. and will continue to be based in Bristol. Dan McNamara, current Managing Director of Microserve, will take on a Business Director role leading the integration of Microserve into the Investis Digital business. He will be reporting into Adrian Goodliffe, Senior Managing Director, Europe.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

