Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 29 June 2020 at 6.30 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Finland, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigations against Caverion closed in Germany.

The public prosecutor's office in Munich has informed that no further investigative measures are intended and that no formal fine proceedings against Caverion will be initiated related to possible suspected bribery in Germany.

More information on the potential investigations has been given in a stock exchange release published by Caverion on 28 April 2016.

