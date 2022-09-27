Investigational New Drug CDMO Market worth $7.47 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the 'Global Investigational New Drug CDMO Market By Product (Small Molecule, Large Molecule), By Contract Development (Small Molecule, Large Molecule) By Contract Manufacturing (Small Molecule, Large Molecule) By End-user (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotech Companies, Others)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030.'

The global Investigational New Drug CDMO market is estimated to reach over USD 7.47 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1367

Due to the rising demand for generic medications and biologics, the capital-intensive nature of the sector, and the complex manufacturing requirements, an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies have realized the potential profitability in working with a CMDO for both clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. The market's expansion can be attributable to factors including pharmaceutical companies' growing reliance on outsourcing, increased R&D expenditures, and strict guidelines for conducting clinical trials. When a new molecule is screened for pharmacological activity and acute toxicity potential in animals, the FDA's involvement in developing a novel drug begins when the drug's sponsor decides to investigate the new molecule's diagnostic or therapeutic potential in humans. The molecule subsequently assumes a new legal status under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act as a novel drug subject to the unique requirements of the drug regulatory system. The pandemic substantially influenced the world economy in 2020 and continues to affect several businesses. The epidemic has, however, benefitted the market for IND CDMO. Before COVID-19, potential sponsors wanted facility evaluations to guarantee CDMOs had the capacity, tools, and personnel necessary to carry out their projects. These days, CDMOs need to develop fresh strategies to lure in new sponsors, like using movies, virtual reality, and other technologies that let sponsors experience the website virtually.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The need for cutting-edge manufacturing methods that have proven to be very effective in satisfying regulatory standards is the primary driver influencing the expansion of Investigational New Drug CDMO in the pharmaceutical sector. Pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to use outsourcing services more frequently, and R&D spending is anticipated to rise.

Challenges:

Lack of high investments will constrain the market for Investigational New Drug CDMO market growth. Moreover, the lack of awareness among individuals in emerging economies limits the market growth. Governments' underinvestment constrains market expansion in medical infrastructure in developing and developing countries.

Regional Trends:

Due to its large patient population and favourable reimbursement policies, the North American market for Investigational New Drugs CDMO is anticipated to have the largest market share soon. This is related to the rise in pharmaceutical and life sciences companies' R&D spending, which is expected to increase the need for contract manufacturing in the region. Market participants are implementing various strategic initiatives, such as new partnership contracts, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, intending to enhance their manufacturing and service offerings to achieve a competitive edge in this area. Additionally, the Investigational New Drug CDMO market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand quickly. The rapid growth of pharmaceutical enterprises and contract manufacturing businesses in developing countries like China and India will likely force the region to grow significantly. Biotech-related companies are expanding there. There have also been more renowned opinion leaders and principal investigators (PIs). Recently, a series of reforms with the goals of enhancing drug review procedures, speeding up the creation of novel new medications, and decreasing the time required to revise (IND) and NDA applications were announced in China.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1367

Major market players operating in the Investigational New Drug CDMO market include Lonza, Catalent, Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Covance Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Societal CDMO, Inc., Cambrex Corporation, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Minakem, Regis Technologies Inc., Samsung Biologics, Shanghai Medicilon Inc., and TaiMed Biologics, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Syneous Health, and other prominent players.

Key developments in the market:

In Aug 2022 , Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) accreditation has been granted to Charles River Laboratories, International Inc. Charles River's Memphis contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) facility's GMP accreditation supplements an existing GMP licence for Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP) manufacture.

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) accreditation has been granted to Charles River Laboratories, International Inc. contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) facility's GMP accreditation supplements an existing GMP licence for Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP) manufacture. In July 2022 , Lonza proposes to invest $518 million in a new fill-finish production facility in Stein, Switzerland . This project will represent the culmination of Lonza's objective to provide fully integrated CDMO services. This investment improves the company's position as a leading CDMO with an unmatched breadth of services across scales and technologies.

Lonza proposes to invest in a new fill-finish production facility in Stein, . This project will represent the culmination of Lonza's objective to provide fully integrated CDMO services. This investment improves the company's position as a leading CDMO with an unmatched breadth of services across scales and technologies. In June 2021 , the purchase of Vigene Biosciences, Inc. by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. The acquisition increased its current cell and gene therapy contract manufacturing capacity and offered a comprehensive gene-modified cell treatment option in the United States .

the purchase of Vigene Biosciences, Inc. by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. The acquisition increased its current cell and gene therapy contract manufacturing capacity and offered a comprehensive gene-modified cell treatment option in . In Aug 2019 , Permira acquired Cambrex to accelerate growth in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) industry, which is consolidating. The investment by the Permira funds will support the continued growth of Cambrex's integrated services offering by enhancing the company's ability to service its global customer base and broadening its capabilities to provide additional world-class services to support the analysis, development, and manufacturing of drug substances and products, from preclinical through commercial phases.

Market Segments

Global Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Product, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

Global Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Service, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Contract Development

Small Molecule



Bioanalysis and DMPK studies





Toxicology Testing





Pathology and safety pharmacology studies





Drug substance synthetic route development





Drug substance process development





Form selection crystallization process development





Scale-up of drug substance





Preformulation





Preclinical formulation selection





First in Man Formulation/Process Development





Analytical method development/validation





Release testing of drug substance and drug product





Work up Purification Steps





Telescoping & Process Refining





Initial Optimization





Formal stability of drug substance and drug product



Large Molecule



Cell Line development





Process Development





Upstream







Microbial









Mammalian









Others







Downstream







MABs









Recombinant proteins









Others

Contract Manufacturing

Small Molecule



Oral Solids





Liquid and Semi-solids





Injectables





Others



Large Molecule



MABs





Recombinant proteins





Others

Global Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by End-Users, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotech Companies

Others (Government, Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, Etc.)

Global Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Region, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Investigational New Drug CDMO Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Investigational New Drug CDMO market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Investigational New Drug CDMO market

To analyze the Investigational New Drug CDMO market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Investigational New Drug CDMO market size (Value US$ Bn) forecast to 2030

Major investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Investigational New Drug CDMO market industry

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1367

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market

Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market

Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd