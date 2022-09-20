Invest Ecapitals Inaugurates New Trading Platform

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As cryptocurrencies are becoming the new normal of the financial world, various platforms have emerged to connect participants with this landscape. However, due to the unique & volatile nature of digital coins, trading service providers must take extra measures to ensure users' convenience. With that said, Invest Ecapitals has recently launched a new platform to cater to the needs of digital currency traders.

"We have set the foundation of Invest Ecapitals to offer crypto players fast and secure access to the virtual markets," stated Christoph Reinspach, Invest Ecapitals spokesperson. "Our new platform offers users 60+ popular & emerging cryptos with lightning-fast executions and delay-free exchange. Further, our members enjoy crypto deposits and high-end security via an integrated wallet system, as we proceed towards enacting an efficient digital ecosystem."

A cryptocurrency domain

With a motto of crypto made simple & easy, Invest Ecapitals is a crypto trading broker with various coin offerings. The broker integrates a robust wallet system where users can safely store and exchange their funds in a single account. Moreover, Invest Ecapitals puts forward a swift and competent trading system endowed with fast executions, a committed support center, and numerous funding methods.

"At Invest Ecapitals, we have implemented an augmented security and execution framework to fit the trading needs of all market participants," added Reinspach. "Our platform has been supplemented by all the valuable tools and effective security protocols where traders can seamlessly counter the crypto market volatility. Moreover, our team is steadily working to institute advanced features over the coming duration to deliver the best user experience."

About Invest Ecapitals

Invest Ecapitals is an exclusive crypto brokerage platform, enlisting a wide range of digital coins and a crypto wallet system. The brand allows its clients to approach more than 60 crypto assets with low commissions and tight spreads. Moreover, all executions are carried out on high-grade servers to deliver optimal exchange services. Invest Ecapitals includes 24/5 customer support, personal account managers & private analysts, establishing an overall helpful atmosphere. This global trading brand makes crypto trading much smoother and straightforward, with an array of account options, multiple funding methods, and a vigorous security base. Invest Ecapitals is a reliable crypto space where users can buy, sell, and exchange in a protected, ultra-fast environment. For more information, users are invited to visit the brand's website at any time.

https://invest-ecapitals.com/

