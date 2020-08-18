Inverters and Contactors to Generate the Highest Revenues in Global Power Electronic Market for xEVs by 2025

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/4bd

"Due to increased battery capacity and motor power for xEVs, the demand to manage and maintain vehicle performance and safety, which is the energy management system of the vehicle, has grown," said Anjan Hemanth Kumar, Automotive & Transportation Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Suppliers from Germany and China are pioneers in power electronic systems. Companies from these countries partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop, design, and manufacture components."

The connector market and the high-voltage (HV) wire harness market will hit $606.9 million and $593 million by 2025 from $158.1 million and $442 million in 2019, respectively. Both component markets are predicted to register growth, with the connector market increasing at a CAGR of 25.1% and the HV wire harness market rising at a 5% CAGR.

"Infotainment systems and driver assistance technologies are the two biggest driving factors for the increased adoption of wire harnesses, contactors, connectors, and inverters," Kumar said.

OEMs worldwide are looking at electric and hybrid vehicles as viable solutions to comply with the evolving stringent emission and fuel regulations, presenting immense growth prospects for vendors in the power electronic market space, including:

The inclusion of lightweight alloys (cables), SiC and GaN semiconductors for inverters and converters, and the adoption of low-cost/lightweight ceramics for contactors are emerging trends that market participants can capitalize on.

for inverters and converters, and the adoption of low-cost/lightweight ceramics for contactors are emerging trends that market participants can capitalize on. The use of integrated systems will reduce design complexity and help OEMs adopt modular vehicle architecture for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV).

will reduce design complexity and help OEMs adopt modular vehicle architecture for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV). OEMs' transition to a modular architecture for xEVs to enhance power conversion, space, and cost savings. Wire harness systems will reduce the size of the 12V cables by using aluminum and copper alloys.

for xEVs to enhance power conversion, space, and cost savings. Wire harness systems will reduce the size of the 12V cables by using aluminum and copper alloys. Wide-gap semiconductors for power electronic systems will be the next go-to technology for inverters and converters, whereas contractors will use inert gas sealing technology for controlled DC relays in power electronic systems.

Global Analysis of Power Electronic Market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Forecast to 2025 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Automotive & Transportation research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Analysis of Power Electronic Market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Forecast to 2025

ME25

Media Contact:

Zuzana Zukarnain

Corporate Communications

Phone: +60192657808

Email: zuzana.zukarnain@frost.com

Related Links

https://ww2.frost.com/



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan