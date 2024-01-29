Invaio Sciences and Louis Dreyfus Company Collaborate on Sustainable Citrus Groves for the Future

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SÃO PAULO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invaio Sciences (Invaio) and Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) announced today a three-year collaboration to address one of the major challenges for the citrus sector in Brazil, aiming to make citrus farms more sustainable.

Citrus greening disease, also known as Huanglongbing (HLB) and spread by the Asian citrus psyllid, affects citrus farms in Brazil, the US, Mexico and China. In Brazil, the psyllid is becoming increasingly resistant to crop protection products that are widely used to prevent its spread. New solutions are therefore urgently needed to prevent further crop losses.

The collaboration between companies aims to mitigate citrus greening disease while improving crop quality, yield and longevity on LDC-managed farms in Brazil, thanks to Invaio's proprietary technology, Trecise™, and LDC's expertise in citrus farming. The ultimate goal of the collaboration is to enhance the sustainability of citrus crop cultivation practices by optimizing the management of water, inputs, fuel and other resources, and by enabling greater grove treatment traceability.

Invaio recently launched its Trecise™ application technology in Florida, US, a solution to improve citrus health that reduces chemical use by up to 90%, and significantly reduces environmental and worker exposure.

"We are excited to embark on this innovative journey with Invaio. Together, we aim to boost sustainable practices in citrus farming, confronting the significant challenges facing our sector, particularly the pressing issue of greening disease, and ultimately contributing to the long-term resilience of the citrus industry," said Francisco Porto Netto, Agricultural Director for Juice at LDC.

"We are delighted to be working together with LDC," says Ignacio Martinez, Founding CEO of Invaio. "We share a commitment to encouraging growers to embrace more sustainable farming practices, while increasing their crop health and productivity. Invaio's technologies are specifically designed to achieve these goals."

"Brazil has always been an early adopter of innovative technologies in agriculture," says Avram Slovic, Invaio's Head of Commercial, South America. "We are excited to drive the future of sustainable citrus production alongside LDC, while helping to secure Brazil's position as a leader in global agricultural production through economic, social and environmental sustainability."

About Invaio



Invaio Sciences, a Flagship Pioneering company, is a bio platform company accelerating the leap to nature-positive agriculture. The company builds on advances in human health and digital innovation to develop biological technologies for crop health, enabling farmers to both improve yields and use more natural crop health solutions. Invaio is addressing consumer demands and unlocking radical benefits for farmers and the environment, leaving every acre better today and for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.invaio.com or follow Invaio on X (Twitter) or LinkedIn.

About Louis Dreyfus Company

Louis Dreyfus Company is a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods, founded in 1851. We leverage our global reach and extensive asset network to serve our customers and consumers around the world, delivering the right products to the right location, at the right time - safely, reliably and responsibly. Our activities span the entire value chain, from farm to fork, across a broad range of business lines (platforms): Carbon Solutions, Coffee, Cotton, Food & Feed Solutions, Freight, Global Markets, Grains & Oilseeds, Juice, Rice and Sugar. We help feed and clothe some 500 million people every year by originating, processing and transporting approximately 80 million tons of products. Louis Dreyfus Company is active in over 100 countries across six geographical regions, and employs approximately 17,000 people globally. For more information, visit www.ldc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and WeChat (ID: we_are_ldc).

