Intumescent Coatings Market worth $1.44 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Intumescent Coatings Market by Type (Thin-film and Thick-film), Substrate (Structural Steel & Cast Iron, Wood), Application Technique (Spray, Brush & Roller), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial, Aerospace), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030'. The Intumescent coatings market is approximated to be USD 1.13 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Intumescent coatings are special fire-resistant coatings used on the structural components of steel, wood, or other materials to increase fire resistance. These coatings react chemically under high heat or flames, causing them to expand greatly, forming a thick insulating layer of char. This enlarged sheet serves as a thermal isolator, and it slows down the speed of heat conduction to the substrate, postponing structural failure. Intumescent coatings are typically utilized in construction, oil and gas, and industrial plants, which is why they provide passive fire protection and aesthetic versatility. They can be used like any standard paint and provide essential safety functionality.

By type, the intumescent thin-film coatings segment is estimated to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Thin-film intumescent coatings registered the highest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to their increasing usage in commercial and residential buildings. These finishes are especially appreciated due to their ability to offer effective fire protection without disturbing, and aesthetically appealing finishes are most applicable to the uncovered architectural steel in the present high-rise and infrastructure projects. Coatings based on thin-film are offered in both water-based and solvent-based formulations, with increased demand because of their multisensory and adherence to the strict environment and fire safety regulations. Thin films based on water are increasingly becoming popular due to low VOC levels and environmentally friendly properties, which go in line with the global sustainability efforts, but solvent-based variants are still applicable in those projects that need quicker drying and durability. Their capacities to grow into a strong insulating char in a high temperature environment guarantee the structural stability over a much longer period to comply with a building code and insurance requirements. The trend of urbanization, rising safety consciousness, and imposition of stricter building regulations in parts of Asia Pacific, North America, as well as Europe has also intensified demand. This performance, aesthetics, and regulatory compliance have made thin-film intumescent coatings grow as the fastest expanding division in the market.

By application technique, the spray technique segment is set to account for the highest CAGR during forecast period.

By application technique, the spray method accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its efficiency, speed, and ability to deliver uniform coverage on complex surfaces. Spray application is highly sought in large-scale construction and industrial applications such as structural steel framework, pipelines, and storage tanks, where a uniform thickness and high fire protection ratings are essential. Time-sensitive and energy projects require cost-effective infrastructure and energy, and their ability to cover a vast surface area within a short time makes them convenient. The growing popularity of intumescent coatings in tall buildings, petrochemical plants, and power plants has only increased the use of spray methods in these areas, which require consistent performance at the highest level of safety protocol. The spray-applied coatings also provide the opportunity to apply multiple layers, making the coating uniform and thus providing better fire protection than the manual application. Also, better use of spray equipment and technology has enhanced precision and minimized material wastage and application costs, making them more appealing to contractors and end-users. With the spread of urbanization and industrialization, particularly in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, the need for spray-applied intumescent coating will only increase further, strengthening its market as the fastest-growing method of application.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the intumescent coatings market during the forecast period, establishing itself as the leading growth hub. The main factors leading to the domination of the region are high urbanization, massive infrastructure development, and good development in end-use sectors like construction, oil and gas, generation and production of power, and transportation. The increasing use of structural steel in contemporary construction, the increasing adoption of engineered wood in green construction, together with a heavy investment by countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries in commercial buildings, high-rise residential complexes, and industrial facilities, have all added to the increasing pressure on intumescent coating demand in the region. Also, fire-safety rules and building codes are being highly implemented, particularly in congested city areas, where passive fire protection is being forced upon stakeholders. The growth in the petrochemical sector, refinery, and energy production plants also plays a significant role, as the thick-film covering is finding its way in harsh conditions. Asia Pacific is the most vibrant market for intumescent coating in the world, as it is supported by the continued improvement of the infrastructure, economic growth, and regulatory pressures, with the highest growth rate.

Key players

The intumescent coatings market comprises major players such as Sherwin-Williams (US), PPG (US), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Jotun (Norway), Hempel A/S (Denmark), RPM International, Inc. (US), Sika (Switzerland), Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan), Etex (Belgium), and Teknos (Finland) are covered in the intumescent coatings market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the significant strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the intumescent coatings market.

