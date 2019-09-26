Introhive, PwC Join Forces To Help Businesses Maximize The Power Of Relationships

This collaboration is uniquely positioned to help businesses increase employee productivity and grow revenue with the help of a more streamlined process, artificial intelligence (AI) powered data automation and relationship intelligence solutions for Salesforce CRM. Introhive provides both PwC, and their customers, with real-time relationship intelligence and insights for better client experience management.

"We're excited to help enable digital transformation strategies for a wide range of PwC and Introhive clients," said Jody Glidden, Introhive's Co-Founder and CEO. "Across our global customer base, we're seeing a high demand for solutions that unlock greater insights into relationships, helping increase employee productivity and revenue growth. In some cases, we have customers realizing hundreds of thousands of dollars in return on their investment within the first few months of deployment. This collaboration accelerates our reach to deliver even more digital transformations for forward-thinking organizations."

"PwC is truly pioneering the way organizations drive digital transformation at a global scale," said Introhive Co-Founder and Head of Business Development, Stewart Walchli. "Not only are they delivering leading-edge solutions for their clients, but they are leading by example with their own global deployment success."

These most recent partnership efforts were spearheaded by the Head of PwC's Global Centre of Excellence and Consulting Partner, Philip Grosch , and Partner, Justin Wortley at PwC Canada; U.K.; Financial Services Tech Partner and FinTech Lead, Rav Hayer , in the United Kingdom; Principal, Ed Basanese , and PwC Advisory Partner, Mike Hoody , in the United States.

"Introhive has been a key component to our front office transformation strategy. The power of relationship data science was evident from our first deployment five years ago and has helped us to drive a successful global deployment of Salesforce," Grosch said. "The software takes the mundane processes like data entry away from the end user and fills the system with complete customer data and relationship insights that firms like ours would not have otherwise. We're eager to take our proven solution to market to help other organizations with their own transformation."

PwC was an early adopter of Introhive across its Canadian operation and today, the global PwC deployment has grown to over 80,000 users across 90 different countries, helping automate mundane task management in CRM, increasing practitioner productivity and mapping relationships across the firm to grow new revenue streams for the business.

Introhive is the leading relationship intelligence and CRM automation platform for B2B. The platform leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and data automation to improve employee productivity, data accuracy, and completeness of the information in CRM systems. Map more relationships across colleagues, clients, and prospects in CRM to accelerate business development, marketing impact and revenue growth. Learn more at www.introhive.ai .

