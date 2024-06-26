Introhive Announces Appointment of new Chief Product Officer

FREDERICTON, NB, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the leading provider of Client Intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leyla Samiee as the new Chief Product Officer. Leyla joins the executive team as the company looks to expand its deployment of Machine Intelligence across its solutions and advance ongoing innovations surrounding MI to meet the increasingly complex challenges professional services firms face. Leyla will be responsible for overseeing product development, driving innovation, and ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge solutions that help firms stay competitive and drive growth.

Leyla Samiee, Introhive's new CPO

Leyla's career spans over 15 years, during which she has led cutting-edge projects for some of the world's leading companies, including Meta and Mozilla. At Meta, she was instrumental in developing unique AI infrastructure and development tooling products, enabling efficient and well-governed model development and management lifecycles. At Mozilla, she served as the Product and Engineering VP, where she played a pivotal role in diversifying Mozilla's product offerings, including developing the ML-driven Mozilla.Social App.

Leyla holds degrees in Data Statistics and Software Engineering. She has applied her skills across various industries, including telecom, internet society & domain registry operations, FinTech, regulatory technology, and news technology services. Her strategic acumen and passion for developing next-generation products have consistently led to impactful business outcomes.

"Leyla's experience and proven track record in leading AI-driven projects will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings," said Lee Blakemore, CEO of Introhive. "Her leadership will be instrumental in helping us navigate the complexities of the modern business environment and drive sustainable growth for our customers."

Advancing Introhive's Machine Intelligence Deployment

Leyla brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record in driving innovative technology initiatives, particularly in the realms of software, Machine Intelligence, and Machine Learning. As CPO, she will play a critical role in shaping Introhive's Machine Intelligence strategy to drive product innovation and development, enabling the company to deliver even more sophisticated and effective solutions to its clients globally.

This focus on MI will help professional services firms optimize business processes, enhance decision-making capabilities, and deliver personalized client experiences by providing solutions that extract deeper insights from vast amounts of relationship data.

"The opportunity of bringing the current capabilities of Machine Intelligence-as-a-Service to reality is truly exciting, " said Leyla Samiee. "Our clients in the professional services space are more than ever in need of intelligent applications and services to make their decision-making cycle effective and efficient. We are in the Client Intelligence space and we can expand our capabilities to augment users' daily work so they can spend human intelligence where it is most valuable. From expanding our current capabilities to encompass a wider range of data sources to delving deeper into predictive analytics, and developing integrated predictive models that analyze historical data and forecast future trends and customer behaviors, we are poised to achieve remarkable advancements. This strategic direction not only aligns with our mission to enhance productivity and streamline operations but also ensures we remain at the forefront of technological innovation in the industry."

About Introhive

Introhive is the leading Client Intelligence Platform that empowers professional services firms with trusted data, relationship insights, and actionable intelligence. Our solution enables businesses to identify selling opportunities, win new clients, and grow existing accounts. Trusted by the top firms worldwide, Introhive supports over 250,000 users in 90+ countries. With offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, we're committed to helping businesses optimize their revenue opportunities. Learn more at www.introhive.com.

