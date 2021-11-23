Introduction of Wearable Devices Creating Buzz in the Air Purifier Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Around 4.2 million people die each year due to air pollution. To control the rate of air pollution, countries such as China, India, and the US are increasing the use of air purifiers and in-vehicle air purifiers. In 2020, the penetration level of air purifiers increased due to COVID-19. They purify air by reducing the concentration of water droplets that float in the air, emitted through a cough or sneeze, which in turn, the pandemic positively impacted the air purifier market. The evolution of various upgraded air purifiers creating huge demand in the global market.

In-vehicle air purifiers were first introduced in China, after cab drivers started complaining about the significant amount of pollution inside car cabins and their harmful effects. In-vehicle air purifiers have higher penetration rates in Asian countries compared to other regions due to increasing pollution levels. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the automotive mobility industry. If you want to grow and gain profit in your business, check out our wide range of automotive related report today and get customised reports as per business requirement!

1. Air Purifier Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global air purifier market and is expected to reach USD 19.33 billion and will grow at a CAGR of 12.37% during 2021-2027. With the rapid development of the economy and acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the demand for air purifiers is anticipated to rise. Research and innovation in technology have significant impact on the demand for air purifiers in the global market. For instance, Philips's air purifiers consist of patented vital shield IPS technology with multilevel filtration. Several vendors are endeavouring to expand their market share through competitive campaigns and advancements, as well as the introduction of technologically innovative devices, resulting in an increased demand for air purifiers. Recent innovation of wearable devices in air purifiers are gaining high traction among the newer generation in the market. In 2020, Dyson launched wearable air purifiers in the shape of a headphone, which are highly in demand among the consumers.

Key Highlights:

China , India , South Korea , the US, Germany , Mexico , and Russia are expected to experience high demand in the air purifiers market.

, , , the US, , , and are expected to experience high demand in the air purifiers market. Vendors such as Panasonic, Philips, and other manufacturers are focusing on developing energy efficient purifiers on a large scale owing to their high demand in the market.

Several large established manufacturing and IT firms are constantly looking for expansion of operations into emerging economies around the world by the end of 2030. Which in turn, is surging the growth of the air purifier market.

Multinational smart air purifier companies are teaming up with marketing partners in India to devise strategies to tackle COVID-19.

to devise strategies to tackle COVID-19. HEPA technology along with electrostatic and ionic technologies are expected to boost the market of air purifiers since, greater number of filters are expected to capture and filter out harmful particles in the atmosphere.

Get more insights now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/air-purifier-market-size-analysis

2. Automotive In-vehicle Air Purifier Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Automotive in-vehicle air purifier market will reach around USD 2 billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.63% during the period. In the coming years, the demand for eco-friendly purifiers with other function such as Bluetooth connectivity will gain momentum in the market. Several vendors are investing in R&D to enhance the features of in-vehicle air purifiers and innovation with the help of new technologies. Apart from in-house manufacturers, automotive manufacturers are also investing in technology and are manufacturing their own in-vehicle air purifiers. Certain automotive manufacturers are offering vehicles with in-build air purifiers. According to the geography, in 2020, APAC was the largest segment of the global in-vehicle air purifier market, accounted for a market share of 35.90%. The penetration rate of in-vehicle air purifiers remains at an all-time high in the US and Canada.

Key Highlights:

In 2020, Sharp, one of the major vendors in the in-vehicle air purifier market, tied up with Honda, Nissan, and Toyota.

The growth in car sales after the outbreak of COVID-19 has helped the in-vehicle air purifier market to grow significantly in the global market.

The increasing penetration of electric vehicles along with new and advanced automobile electronics is expected to enhance the demand for in-vehicle air purifiers.

Hybrid technology is a combination of ionizer and purifier. Thereby, the presence of dual components is expected to boost the demand for in-vehicle hybrid purifiers.

Get more key insights now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/automotive-in-vehicle-air-purifier-market

