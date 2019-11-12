Introducing Wix Fitness: All in One Solution for Fitness Entrepreneurs

Business owners can manage schedules, connect with customers, run marketing campaigns, sell merchandise and videos on demand, promote bootcamps, arrange running clubs and personal training sessions, and importantly, build communities for their fitness fans.

Management tools for personal trainers:

Manage your classes, staff and booking calendar

Take bookings and accept payments

Check-in clients and message members

Sell your own branded merchandise

View member profiles for health info and payment status

Get business analytics—traffic, attendance and finances

Customize your mobile app

Mobile fitness features for customers:

Book classes and pay on the go

Join class waitlists and get notified when spots opens up

Update your member profile

Chat with trainers and community members

Shop online and get gear

Get fitness tips from your trainer's blog

Check out Wix Fitness in action here and some of our customers below:

Upside Aerial

Michelle Spurlock approaches her fitness business with youthful energy. At Upside Aerial, she teaches clients of all ages circus art—from aerial silks and trapeze, to contortion and partner acrobatics. Her fitness philosophy: every workout should feel like playtime, as her clients work on building strength and flexibility while exploring their creative side.

Wix Fitness gives Michelle the tools she needs to easily manage her clients. Michelle uses CRM tools which allow her to save time on daily administrative tasks so she can focus more on client relationships. She tracks client bookings, package payments, as well as quickly updates contact details and familial relationships. Every morning, she reviews her booking calendar and member profiles, tailoring sessions to meet the experience level of her clients.

JDarPT

Junaid Dar views his gym as a diverse community designed to celebrate each individual's success. He tackles his role as coach with the understanding that every client has a personal fitness journey. This mindset guides Junaid and his team, as they tailor programs to meet the specific goals of their customers. At JDarPT , there's only one objective: "live the lifestyle that you deserve." Every Saturday, Junaid holds a session for newcomers to teach them how to use the Wix App , so his clients can easily book future sessions on the go. For instance, he makes sure to explain that if a class is full, they should join the waitlist. If a spot opens up, they'll get a notification and email to confirm their booking. When clients show up for training sessions, Junaid and his team quickly take attendance from the app and jump right in to class.

Learn more about Wix Fitness here .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 160 million registered users worldwide. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Google+

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

For more about Wix please visit our Press Room

Media Contact

Vivian Hernandez

pr@wix.com

+1 415-517-6539

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026764/Wix_Fitness_Image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026765/Wix_Fitness_Image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026766/Wix_Fitness_Image_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957061/Black_Wix_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.wix.com



SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.