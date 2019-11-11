Introducing Vitality CBD: Time to Feel Good About Cannabinoids

- CBD products on the rise with 1.3 million daily users in the UK

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitality CBD is a premium CBD company whose products are made using only the highest quality natural ingredients. The range, which includes oral drops, oral sprays, skin creams and the best-selling muscle balm, is 0.0% THC free with coherent batch testing.

Despite some consumer confusion over cannabinoids, 1.3 million people in the UK are now actively using CBD products[1] as a natural way to support their daily routines. With the UK CBD market currently experiencing annual double digit growth, the number of CBD users is constantly growing.

CBD is short for cannabidiol and is one of over 100 cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Cannabinoids are also naturally produced in the human body through our endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS regulates functions such as temperature, pressure and metabolism. Some studies suggest CBD helps the body to use its own endocannabinoids more effectively.

To help broaden CBD product accessibility in stores to consumers, Vitality CBD is expanding its distribution scale thanks to a partnership with Lloyds Pharmacy. It will see a range of Vitality CBD's oral drops, sprays, skin cream and muscle balm stocked by 980 Lloyds' outlets across the country from this month.

