Introducing VajaTrack, the world's first truly cost-efficient vertical solar tracker

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaja AB, the Stockholm based pioneer of vertical solar tracking technology, today launched VajaTrack™ – a revolutionary solar tracking system. VajaTrack delivers substantially increased energy production and revenue for solar farms beyond 30° latitude, including all of Europe, most of North America, and large parts of Asia. As part of this announcement, Vaja is now opening VajaTrack for pilot projects with solar developers, alongside smaller turnkey offerings for landowners in Sweden, starting with 10 project slots for 2026.

The launch coincides with a Scientific American feature story published today focused on VajaTrack and how it leverages a patented wind-responsive system design to dramatically reduce wind loads and thereby enables a leap forward in the cost-efficiency of vertical solar tracking.

By rotating the panels to follow the sun during the day, solar trackers increase energy production. So-called horizontal trackers are already well established as the de facto standard for new solar farms built reasonably close to the equator. However, horizontal trackers gradually lose efficiency at higher latitudes. Beyond 30° latitude, vertical trackers capture more energy than horizontal trackers. Unfortunately, until now, vertical trackers have been very expensive to build, thus making them untenable from a cost perspective.

VajaTrack finally brings truly cost-efficient solar tracking to large parts of the world that until now have had little choice but to resort to inefficient systems with fixed-mounted solar panels.

Not only does VajaTrack substantially boost total energy production, but it does this specifically in the morning, late afternoon and during winter, when the value of each generated kWh is typically much higher.

"Vertical solar tracking is a proven way to harness significantly more solar energy across more of the day and year, but until now the cost to build and reinforce vertical trackers has been unreasonably high," said Henrik Eskilsson, Vaja's CEO. "The key innovations in VajaTrack are centered around bold new concepts that make our next generation of vertical trackers more cost-effective to build, more durable once installed, and far more affordable to maintain, finally making the clear advantages of vertical solar tracking viable for a huge part of our planet."

Vaja Track's revolutionary technology incorporates:

• Passive Feathering Mechanics – reduces wind load by more than 80% compared to conventional mounting and tracking systems.

• Minimal Torque Design – prevents torque buildup and eliminates aerodynamic instabilities.

• Centralized Drive System – a single motor, one gearbox, and one tracker control unit drives many tracker units, reducing both upfront cost and ongoing maintenance needs.

• Shade-Avoidance Optimization – minimizes shading loss, ensuring that the higher energy yield of vertical trackers beyond ±30° latitude is fully realized.

VajaTrack is now available for purchase and installation for small scale agricultural installations and for pilot installations with professional developers of solar farms.

About Vaja AB

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Henrik Eskilsson (previous CEO and co-founder of Tobii/Dynavox) and Anders Olsson (founder of Soldags), Vaja develops and supplies a novel solar tracking system that significantly increases both energy production and revenue. Vaja is backed by investments from Node Ventures and grants from the Swedish Energy Agency. For more information, visit www.vaja.net or email info@vaja.net.

