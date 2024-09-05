INTRODUCING TUMI EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR

"We are thrilled to unveil our very first TUMI women's fragrance collection, marking an exciting milestone in our journey." said Victor Sanz, TUMI's Creative Director. "This launch represents our continued commitment in our ever expanding world of lifestyle, offering our customers a new way to immerse themselves into the essence of TUMI."

TUMI SIGNATURE EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR is inspired by the vibrancy and energy completely unique to New York City. The essence of fresh apple blossom encapsulates the city's boundless possibilities, while effervescent pomegranate embodies its dynamic spirit.

TUMI SIGNATURE scent notes

Top: Bergamot, Mandarin, Apple Blossom

Middle: Star Jasmine, Pomegranate, Orris

Dry: Amberwood, Cedarwood, Blackberry Musk

TUMI WHISPER EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR is a floral, woody fragrance embodying the tranquil nature found in Kyoto, Japan. This scent is a completely reimagined take on the classic rose scent, inspired by the modern woman.

TUMI WHISPER scent notes

Top: Rose Essential, Geranium Egypt, Red Lychee

Middle: Orris, Jasmine Absolute, Smoked Amber

Dry: Bran Absolute, Oud, Iso E Super

Next is TUMI UTOPIA EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR—a scent that transports you to the verdant landscapes and soothing seaside lifestyle of Toamasina, Madagascar. This unique fragrance highlights many natural ingredients derived from Madagascar, resulting in an olfactive experience that is both captivatingly exotic and familiarly feminine.

TUMI UTOPIA scent notes

Top: Pink Pepper Leaf, Madagascar Apple

Middle: Peony, Jasmine, Salted Tonka

Dry: Sandalwood, Vanilla Bourbon Madagascar, Vetiver Oil Madagascar

Finally, we have TUMI RENAISSANCE EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR, inspired by the winding streets and illustrious history of Florence, Italy. This floral, musky fragrance artfully reflects this city's rich culture and its contemporary, radiant energy.

TUMI RENAISSANCE scent notes

Top: Pink Pepper, Mandarin, Cassis

Middle: Jasmine Coeur de Saison, Violet Narcise Absolute

Dry: Eco-Musk®, Patchouli, Vanilla

Each TUMI EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR 100ml bottle retails for $135 USD. The fragrance collection will be immediately available at TUMI.com, TUMI stores in the U.S., Nordstrom, and other select retailers. Later this year, the collection will be available in select TUMI stores worldwide. Visit TUMI.com and follow @TUMItravel on Instagram for more information.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2024 Tumi, Inc.

About The Fragrance Group

Here at The Fragrance Group, we are global creators, distributors, and licensees of luxury, artisanal fragrances. Our reputation and background as true collaborators has led to hand-in-glove partnerships with a full range of clients, using a comprehensive business model that takes all aspects of the retail world into account. We offer customized marketing, product development, and distribution strategies with an unparalleled level of personalized attention at every stage of the creative process. Our commitment is to connect exceptional luxury fragrances with an increasingly perceptive client, through all channels of the industry. Explore our partnerships at our e-commerce site so-avant-garde.com, and visit @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

