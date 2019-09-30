Introducing TopDish - A New Food Ratings App for Diners

The app – which is available for download through The App Store and the Google Play store, already includes over 87,000 ratings and comments on dishes eaten in the UK's most popular restaurants – the UK's largest dish survey of its kind. Over 3,700 restaurants have been included in the survey, meaning over 15 million diners per month will be able to see the TopDish (the highest rated dish) in the restaurant they are eating at, along with how all the other dishes compare.

To accompany the launch, the TopDish team have created an amusing, light-hearted promotional video featuring Gordon Ramsay and Prince William lookalikes with the tagline, "You'll never eat s**t again".

"We're creating a community of food lovers that help others by sharing their opinions of dishes they've eaten, so everyone can choose the best and avoid the worst," commented TopDish founder Gareth Hughes. "Let's face it, we've all ordered dishes we regret. TopDish will be the dining wingman in everyone's pocket."

The TopDish App has been two years in the making, with continuous user testing and four redesigns of the App and technology platform along the way to make it powerful and intuitive, and a delight to use.

"Whilst there are many successful restaurant review sites, there are none for specific dishes in restaurants. Over 90% of consumer decisions are influenced by trusted on-line reviews, so why not restaurant food? Until TopDish, food ordering has been a lottery – you may as well be blindfolded. Now you can always choose the best dishes," continued Hughes.

By highlighting the best dishes and which should be avoided, TopDish expects to help rid the world of bad food and encourage higher sales of the best dishes.

TopDish will be expanding to all UK restaurants by the end of next year, with plans to extend to other countries, including the USA, already in the works.

TopDish is available to download now, on iOS and Android and is free to users. Discover more by visiting: www.topdish.app

Video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/wneSbOgUveo

Contact: info@topdish.app

Related Links

https://topdish.app/



SOURCE Topdish International Limited