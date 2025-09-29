Introducing the Sailing Lantern

A precisely engineered, beautifully crafted light inspired by classic maritime design

MONACO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LoveFrom and BALMUDA are proud to introduce the Sailing Lantern – a beautiful, functional light designed to last a lifetime. The collaboration celebrates shared values and the joyful belief in the power and value of simple creative partnership.

"It has been a considerable honour and enormously enjoyable creating our lantern with Gen and his wonderful team at Balmuda," said Jony Ive, founder of LoveFrom. "As a young boy, I adored sailing and spending my time on water."

LoveFrom, BALMUDA Sailing Lantern Photo credit: Stas Komarovski

"Our lantern was created and built for maritime conditions. While the materials, form and product architecture are new, there is a reassuring familiarity to the nautical lanterns and Fresnel lamps of the past whose designs evolved to address the same unforgiving functional requirements."

Gen Terao, founder of BALMUDA, added: "This collaboration is built on mutual respect and a shared obsession with the small, unseen details that shape our experience of an object. The Sailing Lantern is a light for life – durable, soulful, and quietly transformative."

Central to the design challenge was developing a luminary quality with the warmth and emotional resonance typically associated with flame and filament. The functional advantages of two LEDs, a rechargeable battery and digital control system make this both an emotionally compelling and practical light source. A single dial controls both brightness and color temperature, from cool to warm.

"When Jony first shared the Sailing Lantern, it felt like a time capsule – an ancient flame captured in modern form. The ocean has always called humanity to adventure, and this design protects that timeless light in sleek stainless steel. Collaborating with Jony and the LoveFrom team has been inspiring, and I'm grateful we could create something both romantic and enduring," said Terao.

Sailing Lantern is designed to be easy to maintain, disassemble and repair, and to recycle at the end of a lifetime of use. Materials were chosen for integrity and longevity: flawless precision-ground and polished glass, and precision-machined stainless steel with a mirror polish, texture-blast or highly durable electroplated finish. The Sailing Lantern is available in polished stainless steel with gold lens guard and component details, and weighs 1.5kg.

The lantern can be freestanding, or suspended or carried using its lanyard. This soft yet structurally robust strap is made from textured polyester that resists salt, sun and oil, and is fixed in place with a corrosion-resistant stainless steel button.

Packaging design is a structurally efficient paper cylinder that follows the geometry of the lantern. Die-cut foam holds the lantern in place, alongside the lanyard and instruction manuals.

Sailing Lantern is available for $4,800 (€4,500) in a limited edition of 1,000, from balmuda.com/lovefrom-balmuda

About BALMUDA

BALMUDA, a creative technology company founded in Tokyo in 2003, began with a single prototype crafted in a small apartment. Built on a foundation of thoughtful design and innovation, the brand has grown into a leader in creating products that transform everyday moments into extraordinary experiences. Founder and CEO Gen Terao's vision is rooted in an appreciation for life's unquantifiable moments – deliciousness, beauty and comfort – shaping BALMUDA's philosophy and approach to product design.

us.BALMUDA.com

About LoveFrom

LoveFrom is a creative collective of architects, artists, engineers, filmmakers, graphic designers, industrial designers, interaction designers, motion designers, musicians, sound designers, type designers and writers. It has studios in San Francisco and London. LoveFrom was founded by Sir Jony Ive, who led design at Apple for nearly three decades. Jony also co-founded io Products, Inc in 2024, now part of OpenAI.

lovefrom.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783957/LoveFrom_Balmuda_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783920/BALMUDA_Sailing_Lantern.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783921/Photo_by_Stas_Komarovski.jpg