Introducing Stream: Pioneering a New Era of Workplace Finance

Wagestream rebrand reflects expansion from flexible pay to multi-product financial services platform - helping over three million global workers access the tools to build a better future

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagestream, the world's most widely-used workplace finance provider, today announced it has rebranded to Stream. Under its new name, the company will accelerate its mission to reduce the poverty premium by partnering with the world's best employers and delivering fair financial tools to the everyday worker.

Founded in 2018 by Peter Briffett and Portman Wills, Stream is now available to over three million workers. By 2028, the company aims to provide support to 10 million+ people worldwide with an expanding platform of financial tools accessed transparently through its workplace app.

"Since pioneering flexible access to wages, Stream's portfolio of products has grown to become a must have benefit for large enterprises" commented Peter Briffett, co-founder of Stream. "Our new name reflects our focus on helping people from all backgrounds see where money is coming from, and manage where it's going. We're creating a new way for financial services to be distributed, giving workers cheaper and more accessible financial products that are simply not provided by retail banks."

From Wagestream to Stream: A multi-product platform

Wagestream was founded to help workers avoid the poverty premium - the additional cost that those on low incomes pay for essential goods and services. What began as a flexible pay solution has grown into a platform that helps workers track, manage, save, and build towards their goals - allowing them to avoid high-cost alternatives and gain control of their finances.

Over 2,000 brands including Bupa, Burger King, the Co-operative, Greene King and over half of NHS Trusts already use Stream to deliver financial benefits to their teams. Stream also partners with a number of leading HR technology and payroll providers - including new partnerships with ADP and Workday - to seamlessly embed financial services into the workplace.

"With our expanded platform, we are pioneering the workplace finance category and leading a fundamental shift in the employee-employer relationship. By making financial services available at work, we're making personal finance more inclusive, more accessible and fairer for workers." Briffett commented.

Committed to financial innovation

With its rebrand, Stream has also introduced an enhanced 'Save' product, as well as launched a new 'Budget' tool, with additional offerings set to be released in the coming year.

The Stream platform now contains fifteen products and tools designed to give workers visibility, flexibility and control over their money, including:

Pay - workers can access earned wages before payday

- workers can access earned wages before payday Track - helps workers plan and forecast; it is used 34x per month on average [1]

- helps workers plan and forecast; it is used 34x per month on average Save - workers can save directly from salary with 4.33% APR, one of the highest in Britain . Over half a million workers are now saving, 85% of whom are saving for the first time [2]

workers can save directly from salary with 4.33% APR, one of the highest in . Over half a million workers are now saving, 85% of whom are saving for the first time Budget - provides real time visibility across all spending

provides real time visibility across all spending Rewards - unlocks savings on everyday essentials

- unlocks savings on everyday essentials Coach - personalised financial education and virtual coaching

- personalised financial education and virtual coaching Loans - allows workers, including those with missing or damaged credit scores, to access loans at lower rates than anywhere else; the average borrower saves £593 [3]

- allows workers, including those with missing or damaged credit scores, to access loans at lower rates than anywhere else; the average borrower saves £593 Claim - finds unclaimed state and local benefits; 76% are entitled to £559 per month on average[4]

In total, workers have saved over £150 million with these tools[5], creating a new category now collectively known as workplace finance.

Stream has over 75 investors including major financial and social impact firms: Fair By Design, Northzone, QED, Balderton, Smash Capital, BlackRock, British Business Bank, Social Tech Trust and Better Society Capital.

To hear more from the founders about the rebrand, click here .

About Stream

Globally, three million people now have access to the Stream platform through 2,000 brands - across the U.K., Europe and U.S. - making it the world's most widely-used workplace finance provider. Offered through employers, the platform helps members to earn, learn, save, spend and borrow on their own terms, all in one smartphone app.

Stream Platforms Ltd is a B corporation, built with a social charter to provide fair financial services.

