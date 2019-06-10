Introducing Signant Health [Formerly CRF Bracket] and the Industry's Most Comprehensive Patient-Centric Suite for Clinical Research

New brand focused on essential, patient-centered technology to simplify global drug development

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRF Bracket, formed by the 2018 merger of CRF Health and Bracket, today launched as Signant Health (signanthealth.com). Uniting eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite, Signant makes it easier to participate in – and sites and study teams to run – clinical trials. This intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable sponsors and CROs to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality.

"The best technology in clinical research succeeds in the background," said Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health. "We work to be expert, with proven solutions and scientific support that simplify research for patients, sponsors and CROs. I'm humbled to be a part of our customers' important work, proud of the Signant Health team and excited to continue to innovate along every step of the patient journey."

Signant Health combines a comprehensive, united suite of proven technologies with expert developers, project managers, data analysts, scientists and clinicians. That team is dedicated to help customers bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world.

"The new Signant brand reflects our desire to help separate signal from noise at the intersection of science and technology and to never forget that our customers' significant work matters locally and globally," added Nolte. "In 2018, CRF Health and Bracket brought together industry-leading technology and analytics solutions, renowned executive and scientific leaders, and 20 years of experience delivering exemplary service to life science companies worldwide. The birth of Signant Health marks the next phase in our journey and unlocks extraordinary opportunities to improve the patient's journey as well."

As part of the name change, the company will launch its new identity online from 10 June 2019. The Signant Health experience will be fully rolled out publicly at DIA's Global Annual Meeting (DIA 2019).

To learn more about Signant Health's solutions for eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supply Management, and Endpoint Quality scientific and data support services, visit signanthealth.com

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

Contact: media@signanthealth.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/signant-health/

https://www.facebook.com/signanthealth/

https://twitter.com/signanthealth

@SignantHealth

SOURCE Signant Health