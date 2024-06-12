Introducing Shutterstock ImageAI, Powered by Databricks: An Image Generation Model Built for the Enterprise

New text-to-image diffusion model enables organizations to generate high-fidelity, trusted images

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, and Shutterstock, Inc. , a leading global creative platform, today announced Shutterstock ImageAI, Powered by Databricks, a text-to-image Generative AI model optimized for enterprise use. Built using the advanced capabilities of Databricks Mosaic AI and trained exclusively on Shutterstock's world-class image repository, ImageAI generates customized, high-fidelity, trusted images that are tailored to specific business needs.

When organizations need high-quality images for their collateral, websites, applications, or campaigns, team members have historically had only a few options: identify an appropriate image from a repository of licensable assets or embark on a production effort. Today, they might turn to AI-generated images, but those models are often trained on data that may not meet enterprise standards like Shutterstock's data does. Further, such models may not be integrated into enterprise applications, which means they lack the necessary data governance and observability corporations require.

ImageAI addresses these challenges by enabling companies to use AI to quickly and confidently create new high-resolution, photorealistic images that are commercially viable because the model was trained entirely on Shutterstock's trusted collection of curated images. This high-quality image generation model was built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform with Mosaic AI tooling. Leveraging the security, reliability, and speed of Mosaic AI Model Training, Shutterstock and Databricks pre-trained ImageAI from scratch in weeks. Additionally, Databricks customers can serve ImageAI with Mosaic AI Model Serving to easily integrate the model with their existing enterprise-wide data governance policies.

"At Databricks, we believe that companies can and should be in the driver's seat when it comes to building their own custom GenAI models on their data. Shutterstock offers one of the most comprehensive visual datasets in the world and we're thrilled they chose to build their production-quality, text-to-image model on top of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform," said Naveen Rao, Vice President of AI at Databricks. "We already have trained thousands of custom models for our customers, and we expect many more leaders like Shutterstock to build models powered by Databricks that they can provide as a service."

"Shutterstock is excited to partner with Databricks to bring ImageAI to life. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing responsible AI and providing our customers with innovative tools that enhance their creative workflows," said Aimee Egan, Chief Enterprise Officer at Shutterstock. "Whether for marketing, design, or product needs, ImageAI creates trusted visuals that businesses can own. It also offers unparalleled customization and safety for enterprise use, and customers can be protected by Shutterstock indemnification. It represents a significant step forward in the integration of AI in content creation."

Benefits of Shutterstock ImageAI, Powered by Databricks include:

Trusted outputs: Organizations can generate images that meet their requirements with the confidence that the model was trained completely on Shutterstock's proprietary and vetted image repository, and Shutterstock customers will also have the option to receive indemnification on outputs for added protection.

Organizations can generate images that meet their requirements with the confidence that the model was trained completely on Shutterstock's proprietary and vetted image repository, and Shutterstock customers will also have the option to receive indemnification on outputs for added protection. Adaptable to unique business requirements: Within seconds, organizations can generate a net new high-quality image for their unique requirements. In the future, organizations can fine-tune the model with their corporate brand identity using Databricks Mosaic AI Model Training to generate images unique to their company's look and feel.

Within seconds, organizations can generate a net new high-quality image for their unique requirements. In the future, organizations can fine-tune the model with their corporate brand identity using Databricks Mosaic AI Model Training to generate images unique to their company's look and feel. Secure integration with your enterprise applications: ImageAI is available in Databricks, which means enterprises can integrate the model as an API call into their applications, while benefiting from automatic governance and monitoring.

Enterprises seeking to differentiate themselves in a similar fashion and deliver unique experiences for their customers with Generative AI can efficiently build their own custom models using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Availability

Shutterstock ImageAI, Powered by Databricks is available today in private preview on Databricks Mosaic AI Model Serving and live on Shutterstock.com/ai-image-generator . To learn more about ImageAI, visit the Shutterstock ImageAI page .

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe, and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

