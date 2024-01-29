Introducing Sechrist's Innovative eHEAL and 3300HM Hyperbaric Chamber

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sechrist Industries, a leader in hyperbaric technology, is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking products: eHEAL and the 3300HM Hyperbaric Chamber. These new offerings represent a significant advancement in hyperbaric medicine, combining state-of-the-art technology with user-friendly features.

eHEAL: Hyperbaric Electronic Automated Logging System

eHEAL is an innovative hyperbaric treatment automated logging software, unparalleled in the field of hyperbaric medicine. It is designed to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and optimized logging in hyperbaric treatments.

Key Features of eHEAL:

Ease of Use: The software's intuitive interface allows for easy operation, displaying and capturing chamber and hyperbaric treatment parameters in real-time.

Automated Data Logging: Hyperbaric treatment data is automatically logged, facilitating easy report generation.

Multi-Chamber Connectivity: eHEAL can operate in Ethernet local area network environments, supporting multiple chambers on the same network.

Comprehensive Monitoring: The system is equipped with sensors for capturing a wide range of treatment parameters, including chamber pressure, oxygen concentrations, and more.

Customization and Integration: Sechrist's team works with hospitals to customize eHEAL for seamless integration with existing information systems.

Sechrist's team works with hospitals to customize eHEAL for seamless integration with existing information systems. Security and Record-Keeping: Features a dual-level security system for patient data protection and comprehensive event logging for accurate treatment records.

3300HM Hyperbaric Chamber

The 3300HM Hyperbaric Chamber represents the latest innovation in hyperbaric treatment environments, designed to provide optimal patient comfort and safety.

Key Features of the 3300HM Hyperbaric Chamber:

Advanced Design: The chamber boasts a modern, patient-centric design focused on comfort and safety featuring an innovative Patient Step-in Entry which allows patients to effortlessly enter and exit the chamber eliminating the need for a hyperbaric stretcher.

Enhanced Safety Features: Equipped with the latest safety technologies to ensure a secure treatment experience.

User-Friendly Breathing Systems: Featuring an easy-to-use Patient Air-Break Breathing System and a Patient Air/Oxygen Delivery System for patient comfort and care.

Versatile Compression Options: Flexibility to compress the chamber using either Medical Grade Oxygen or Air from either oxygen concentrators or medical air compressors catering to diverse medical requirements.

Flexibility to compress the chamber using either Medical Grade Oxygen or Air from either oxygen concentrators or medical air compressors catering to diverse medical requirements. User-Friendly Operation: The chamber's interface is designed for ease of use by healthcare professionals.

Both eHEAL and the 3300HM Hyperbaric Chamber are set to revolutionize the hyperbaric medicine field, offering unparalleled efficiency, safety, and user experience. Sechrist is committed to continuing its legacy of innovation in healthcare technology with these latest additions to their product line.

Contact Information:

Sechrist Industries Inc.

4225 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807

Email: info@sechristusa.com