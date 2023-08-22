Introducing SaaSible: The London-based, global-focussed SaaS consultancy optimising MRR, CLV, & CAC

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brains Marketing group has recently launched SaaSible , a London-based SaaS marketing consultancy with a global reach. The brainchild of Jonathan Lemer and Sebastian Shaw, award-winning Co-Founders of The Brains, SaaSible offers uniquely flexible and powerful SaaS marketing solutions that aid new and established organisations in surpassing key velocity metrics and driving sustainable growth.

Promising 'serious growth for serious SaaS companies,' SaaSible already has an impressive track record. To date, the team behind SaaSible has worked with dozens of leaders in the B2B and B2C SaaS space, including Giacom, Conexiom, Just Move In, Pictory, Aurora Capital, Rezatec, and Podcastle.

With campaigns designed to expand awareness and drive leads, the SaaSible team have used their specialist industry expertise to help SaaS brands reach millions of new consumers, and post impressive results, including;

350%+ uptick in organic traffic

Better than 1:2 lead:MQL ratio

36% reduction in CPL

72% increase in new business opportunities

More details on related success stories can be found in SaaSible's growing portfolio of case studies , as an ever-increasing number of partners report positive growth for their organisations.

As the demand for SaaS solutions continues to soar, SaaSible is emerging as the client-first growth enablement consultancy for organisations aiming to optimise sales cycles and maximise revenue potential.

Jonathan Lemer, Founder and CEO, had this to say: "We're incredibly excited to introduce SaaSible as the London-based, global-focused solution for serious SaaS brands seeking rapid growth. Our team is dedicated to providing flexible, powerful, and consultative support to our partners."

Considering the challenges faced by SaaS brands, and the increasing demand for specialist consultancies that can help join the dots between sales automation and marketing, one thing is clear: By empowering sustainable growth for its partners, SaaSible has carved out an impressive upward trajectory for itself – one that shows no signs of slowing down.

About SaaSible:

SaaSible is a unique and future-first answer to growth in the SaaS space. It helps software providers across industries interlock their revenue and advertising activities, aligning with digital transformation KPIs to achieve true sales / marketing synergy. By blending automation and AI with strategic analysis and creative expertise, SaaSible enables SaaS brands to maximise MRR / ARR, CLV and cycle management, while slashing CAC, churn and value gaps.

Website: https://saasiblemarketing.com/

For more information please contact: Email: hello@saasible.co.uk; Telephone: 0333 242 5184

