Introducing ROI Benchmark Report by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions to Validate ROI Claims

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' ROI Benchmark Report is a research backed marketing tool that supports users to verify and validate investment claims to ensure transparency, accountability and stability on IT, product, and system software

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global strategic market research & consulting firm, recently announced the launch of its global vendor assessment tool, ROI Benchmark Report. Designed to strategically back investment, operationally assist in building a stable organization and enable decision making for long term user benefit.

The ROI Benchmark Report provides a vendor-neutral demonstration of value, derived from product deployment. This report empowers end-users to understand the benefits, costs and return on investment associated with adopting specific vendor's solution. ROI Benchmark Report is solely focused towards catering to vendor specific needs and aimed towards validating vendors' ROI claims, understand the qualitative and quantitative benefits and gaining a perception of total cost of ownership (TCO).

The ROI Benchmark report follows an unique 4-step approach system to incorporate vendors requirements. Following the methodology allows for the validation of ROI claims and the payback period. By following the comprehensive process, Quadrant guarantees exceptional outcomes that enable vendors to project their ROI claims with confidence and for users to make an informed decision on their investment.

The vendor-neutral research methodology is based on meticulous customer analysis and supplemented by QKS in-house analyst working tirelessly on market intelligence and risk calculations to instil trust among prospective customers.

Our goals with the ROI Benchmark Report are clear:

Thoroughly assess and identify all areas of impact and address pain points for software, product, or service and solution.

Perform independent analysis on ROI claims and highlight quantifiable financial insight

Strictly analyse pre- and post-implementation costs, considering risk factors and evaluate future cost valuations.

Provide certification of authenticity to help enhance credibility and build trust.

Gain comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape to gain perspective of the benefits of the product adoption.

According to Neelam Singh, Practice Director, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Our return-on-investment document for software and technology products is the result of a robust methodology that considers a range of factors, including cost savings, productivity improvements, and revenue generation. By leveraging this document, end-users can gain a better understanding of the financial benefits the software technology provider can deliver and make more informed decisions about investing in those products. We are confident that this document will provide significant value to our customers and partners and help them drive greater business success."

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global strategic market research & consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

