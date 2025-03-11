Introducing PRGX Contract Management: The Transformative Solution Creating Smarter Supplier Contracts

Today, large companies have thousands of supplier contracts leaking benefits that cost them millions each year, and options to effectively fix them fall short. While most competing services simply streamline the contract workflow, PRGX Contract Management takes a more active approach — using its unique blend of tech intelligence and human intelligence to give contracts the attention they deserve, at the scale large companies need.

That means not only curbing leakage and fixing contract inefficiencies, but creating smarter contracts intentionally aligned to each client's unique procurement objectives — saving them millions of dollars, both retroactive and future savings, improving relationships with suppliers, and driving profitability.

PRGX Contract Management works through distinct services: Contract Compliance, Contract Optimization, and Contract Monitoring. Clients can even choose which of these services best suits their needs, or leverage the entire suite to get maximum value.

"We saw an area in the market where large companies had really limited choice in how to manage and optimize supplier contracts," said PRGX President and Chief Operating Officer James Sly. "A lot of the tech-based platforms can deliver scale, but not the expertise. Consulting teams can give companies expertise but are tricky to scale. With PRGX Contract Management, we've combined the best of both worlds, so large companies can unlock the full potential of their entire contract ecosystem."

"Procurement leaders invest immense effort in negotiating contracts, yet many lack confidence that they're realizing the full benefits," said Jim Albrecht, VP of Contract Compliance. "At PRGX, we go beyond traditional contract compliance to deliver real financial impact. With our expanded solutions—compliance, optimization, and monitoring—we don't just recover past value, we create future ongoing value."

"With Contract Optimization, we're able to leverage structured and unstructured data across a client's supplier ecosystem to proactively identify opportunity and craft best-in-class terms that deliver real value to clients," said Ruben McMillan, VP of Procurement Optimization. "And with Contract Monitoring, we can feed every invoice into our automated platform and check for compliance in real-time, ensuring benefits are continually being delivered."

PRGX Contract Management's impact is broad and powerful thanks to Contract Insights, the company's AI-powered contract analysis platform, allowing PRGX's expert teams to easily assess key sections, high-impact clauses, and quickly prioritize the most critical areas of exposure—all at scale, across all of a company's departments and spend categories. PRGX makes a significant impact with construction project reviews for new data centers, store retrofits, and distribution centers, helping major companies save millions by keeping projects on time, within budget, and aligned with contract terms.

About PRGX

For six decades, PRGX has revolutionized data intelligence, recovery audit and contract management, establishing itself as the authoritative figure in source-to-pay analytics and margin expansion. With operations across over 30 countries, PRGX's tech-enabled recovery services and data intelligence solutions generate for our clients an excess of $2 billion in annual cash flow, enhancing the financial well-being and operational strength of businesses around the globe.

