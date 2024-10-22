Introducing Indicio Proven Auth: easier, faster, and more secure Identity Access Management with Verifiable Credentials

Indicio launches a breakthrough in identity access management enabling seamless single sign-on (SSO) without usernames or passwords

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Indicio , a market leader in decentralized identity and Verifiable Credentials, launches Indicio Proven® Auth — a powerful, user-friendly solution for businesses and organizations to deploy Verifiable Credentials for identity access management.

Proven Auth allows organizations to easily configure Single Sign-on (SSO) workflows, enabling users to log into applications and websites using Verifiable Credentials rather than traditional usernames and passwords. This instant, seamless authentication offers several key benefits:

Enhanced security: Replace weak passwords and outdated multi-factor authentication methods with Verifiable Credentials that are cryptographically secure and resistant to phishing and fraud.

More powerful than passkeys: Verifiable Credentials do not need to be enrolled, and they are able to hold contextually useful information that can be shared by consent, simplifying compliance.

Privacy-first design: No more tracking by centralized, third-party identity providers, and no concerns if a federated identity provider goes offline.

Zero-trust architecture: Simplify authentication by reducing steps while maintaining a secure environment. Easily configure information flows to meet least privilege access.

Faster, cheaper, simpler to implement than conventional identity access management solutions.

"Proven Auth is a major leap forward in simplifying SSO while delivering more powerful authentication, security, and better user-experience," said Heather C. Dahl, CEO, Indicio. "With Proven Auth, you don't just get all the benefits of moving to passwordless login, you get technology that removes unnecessary complexity and expense from identity and access management, while, at the same time, allowing you to do much more. It's seamless, secure authentication plus the power to configure a Verifiable Credential to store all kinds of useful information and to manage information flows. It's next gen digital identity and it gives you powerful leverage in a world rapidly turning towards decentralized identity and verifiable claims, whether the European Union with eIDAS and EUDI, the travel industry with Digital Travel Credentials, or mobile driver's licenses (MDL).

Proven Auth offers cost-effective integration using Keycloak for integration and combines popular protocols (e.g., OIDC, SAML) with widely-used policy engines (such as Amazon Verifiable Permissions or Abacus) for role- or user-based authorization.

To learn more about the power of Indicio Proven Auth, book a demo or visit Indicio.tech .

Media:

Helen Garneau

PR@Indicio.tech

888-434-7344

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412636/Indicio_Logo.jpg