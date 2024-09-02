Introducing Huion Kamvas 13 (Gen 3): It is Where Art Starts

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Huion announced the release of the Kamvas 13 pen display iteration, which they named Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) to distinguish it from its predecessor.

The original version was launched in 2020 and quickly became a popular and portable choice for art students and budget-limited enthusiasts. As expected, it has taken a share of the small display market.

As digital industry technologies have matured, Huion updated Kamvas 13 to match the market and creators' current demands. Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) not only provides more powerful capabilities than the initial version but also maintains the same pricing range.

Highlights:

Advanced PenTech 4.0

What's most impressive is that Huion has generously applied its latest PenTech 4.0 pen technology to Kamvas 13 (Gen 3). This means that artists can now experience the fine-tuned pen pressure, precise cursor tracking, and 2g IAF (Initial Activation Force) for a true-to-life pen-on-paper writing experience, previously only available on Kamvas Pro 19 and Pro 27.

All-New Canvas Glass

Canvas Glass adopts anti-glare processing on the surface and optimizes anti-sparkle properties to effectively combat strong light interference while minimizing graininess on solid-color backgrounds. Additionally, it provides a paper-like texture for a real drawing feel. It is fully laminated with OC adhesive, ensuring excellent display performance.

Accurate Color Representation

Another major beat is the display offers two color space modes. Artists can select the sRGB or Rec.709 mode in the OSD menu to process various creative work, such as web and graphic design or video production. Each of the displays undergoes rigorous factory color calibration to achieve ΔE<1.5, ensuring accurate color representation.

Versatile Interactions

The dual dial controllers come with ergonomic comfort and tactile feedback. With 5 silent press keys combined, it is a powerhouse to boost productivity and efficiency.

With a 13.3-inch screen, Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) is compact and easy to carry in your bag wherever you go. Its affordability also makes it suitable for beginners, photo editors, entry-level artists, and individuals engaged in online education and office work.

"Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) showcases our commitment to improving the user experience and empowering creators of all levels," said Simon, Huion's Product Director, "We also hope that the performance of Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) will live up to users' expectations."

For more information about the Kamvas 13 (Gen 3), please visit huion.com .

