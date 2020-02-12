Introducing HandCash Connect: Time to Build Better BitCoin Apps

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain-based BitCoin wallet provider, HandCash, has now packaged, in just one toolkit, the basic components every BitCoin application developer needs. Named 'HandCash Connect', the new BitCoin app software development kit is an all-in-one toolkit with six basic components that every developer can use to easily build new applications on the BitCoin SV (BSV) blockchain. The toolkit reduces each key component to simple code snippets in plain English. All a developer needs to do is call the APIs and the Cloud will do all the heavy lifting for them, so they can quickly start building powerful BitCoin applications. This is made possible because HandCash uses the BitCoin SV blockchain, the only chain that significantly scales (now), is regulation-friendly and has robust utility.



The BSV blockchain's greater scaling, data and micropayment capabilities allow enterprises to build great BitCoin applications. HandCash want developers to focus on their business and customers instead of worrying about the BitCoin component the business sits on top of. HandCash will take care of all that, leaving developers to create apps and services, as well getting visibility on our umbrella app.



But what can be built with it?:



As HandCash Connect is a backend solution, instead of a frontend, so apps and games can be built on any platform - be it mobile, tablet, desktop, web or even for a smart fridge.



Essentially, this SDK allows developers to take advantage of all the powerful properties of BitCoin as a technology platform without any complex BitCoin protocol development skills to learn or infrastructure to maintain.



Also introducing the HandCash App Store:



With the intention of bringing more utility and fun to users, HandCash will also be launching the HandCash App Store, one place where all Bitcoin apps are available.



Many companies have already agreed to participate in the HandCash App Store by either integrate with the HandCash Connect toolkit or build apps entirely based on it.



The pre-launch integration program is now open. Just click here to start building the next big Bitcoin app and get free exposure to thousands of loyal HandCash users.



To learn more HandCash's plans, come to the CoinGeek London conference, February 20-21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Also visit BitcoinSV.com to learn more about BSV.

SOURCE HandCash