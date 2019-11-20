Introducing Apple Music for Business Brought to You by PlayNetwork

Apple Music for Business enables enterprises to play a curated mix of Apple Music and custom playlists that express their brand and connect with their customers. Powerful tools, including the Apple Music for Business app, make it easy to schedule and manage music, and a flexible technology platform built for enterprise environments provides the reliability, scalability and control businesses need.

Apple Music for Business is available in 15 countries today, with many more on the horizon.

In an industry first, customers can discover on Apple Music the songs that they hear in-venue, thanks to an innovative marketing program that combines in-store and digital marketing tools. This empowers businesses to add music-based content to the marketing channels they already use and extend their reach across new touch-points. PlayNetwork engagement experts help plan, launch, and optimize campaigns, and reports show businesses how their music strategy is driving end-to-end customer engagement.

PlayNetwork, an Octave Group company, is the provider of Apple Music for Business and responsible for technology development, music curation, licensing, marketing and sales, and owns the direct relationship with the brands. A global provider of business music services and audio/visual systems, PlayNetwork partners with many of the world's most well-known brands.

Executive Perspective

Ross Honey, CEO, Octave Group

"Enterprises want to provide a great music experience to their customers, and we're proud to be working with Apple Music on this service. Apple Music has world class curators and playlists, and when paired with PlayNetwork's expertise in music curation for businesses we're able to offer the very best in both music and technology. This service takes brand-curated music beyond the store into consumers' lives -- inspiring their connections to the brand while offering marketers fresh insights and a clearer ROI on their investments in music."

