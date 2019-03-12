Intravitreal (IVT) Injectables Market is Expected to Rake in Revenues Worth US$ 4,350 Mn by 2028 End

North America region shown to have high growth in intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. Low vision and blindness are prevailing in the region and high prescription of anti-VEGF intravitreal (IVT) injectables medication has increases the growth of intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. It is estimated that intravitreal (IVT) injectables create an incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 4,350 Mn between 2018 and 2028. Lucentis marketed by Roche and Eylea marketed by Regeneron in the United States, are the commonly prescribed biologics use in intravitreal (IVT) injectables. Apart from this, Avastin and Macugen are also widely used in intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. The North America region holds a significant share in intravitreal (IVT) injectables among all other regions, due to the increase in prescription of retinal biologics, high healthcare facilities and availability and usage of expensive drugs.

Intravitreal (IVT) Injectables Market: Segmental Analysis

The global intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been segmented on the basis of drug class, indication and distributional channel. On the basis of drug class, the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been segmented into anti-VEGF, corticosteroids, antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals. Based on indication, the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been segmented into diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, endophthalmitis, retinal vein occlusions and others.

In terms of revenue, the anti-VEGF segment is expected to have a major share in intravitreal (IVT) injectables during the forecast period as it prevents angiogenesis and also minimize the leakage of fluid that occurs due to retinal diseases. On the basis of distributional channel, the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, mail order pharmacies and others. The hospital pharmacies is expected to have high revenue growth in intravitreal (IVT) injectables, owing to the availability of biologics and increase in prescription of anti-VEGF drugs.

Intravitreal (IVT) Injectables Market: Competition Analysis

The report tracks some of the key companies operating in the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market, such as Spark Therapeutics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan, Alimera Sciences, ThromboGenics, Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

The Global Intravitreal (IVT) Injectables Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Intravitreal (IVT) Injectables Market, By Geography:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia & Other APAC

& Other APAC Middle East & Africa

