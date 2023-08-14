Intravenous Equipment Market to Reach $26.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global intravenous equipment market is driven by growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in intravenous equipment and growing number of surgical procedures.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Intravenous Equipment Market by Product Type (IV Catheters, Infusion Pumps, Administration Sets, Needleless Connectors, and Others), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare Settings and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the intravenous equipment market was valued for $15.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $26.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on Intravenous Equipment Market Forecast 2032- Allied Market Research- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11221

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and autoimmune disorders, technological advancements in intravenous equipment and growing number of surgical procedures are the factors that drive the growth of the global intravenous equipment market. However, stringent regulatory requirements are hampering the intravenous equipment market growth. On the contrary, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the intravenous equipment market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $15.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $26.7 billion CAGR 5.9 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Product Type, End User, and Region Drivers Growing prevalence of chronic diseases Technological advancements in intravenous equipment Growing number of surgical procedures Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints Stringent regulatory requirements

Impact of Covid-19 on Intravenous Equipment Market

The pandemic resulted in a surge in the number of severely ill patients requiring hospitalization and intensive care.

In addition, COVID-19 patients required IV therapy for fluid resuscitation, administration of medications and nutritional support. This increased demand for IV therapy led to a rise in the demand for IV equipment, including infusion pumps, IV sets and catheters.

Moreover, pandemic accelerated the adoption of home-based care and telehealth services. Patients were increasingly seeking care in the comfort of their homes, including intravenous therapy. This shift created opportunities for the development of portable and user-friendly intravenous equipment suitable for homecare settings.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11221

The IV catheters segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the IV catheters segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global intravenous equipment market revenue, and is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases requiring IV access, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and advancements in catheter technologies improving patient comfort and reducing complications.

The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospital and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global intravenous equipment market revenue owing to availability and access to specialized departments and units, such as ICUs, emergency departments, surgical suites, and general wards, where intravenous therapy is extensively utilized. However, homecare settings segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to factors such as patient preference for receiving medical treatments at home and the cost-effectiveness of home-based care, leading to increased adoption and investment in intravenous equipment for homecare settings.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11221

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global intravenous equipment market revenue, owing to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high disease prevalence, robust reimbursement policies, presence of key market players, technological advancements, and commitment to patient safety. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rapidly growing population, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, creates a significant demand for intravenous therapy and related equipment. The upsurge in healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

Leading Market Players: -

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun SE

ICU Medical, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated.

3M Company

Company AngioDynamics, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Vygon

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global intravenous equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/intravenous-equipment-market.html

Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies:

Medical Tourism Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Audiology Devices Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Ambulance Services Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Brain Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research