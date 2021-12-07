Intraosseous Infusion Device Market to reach US$ 7.9 Bn by 2031 as Demand for Emergency Medical Care Solutions Grow: FMI

Future Market Insight's (FMI's) latest study on the intraosseous infusion device market offers a deep-dive analysis of factors enabling sales globally. The report also reveals key factors propelling the demand for intraosseous infusion devices across various market segments in terms of product, route of administration, technology, and end user.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent survey by FMI, The Intraosseous Infusion Device Market is set to top US$ 3.8 Bn in 2021. Increasing applications in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac care centers, and others are fueling the demand for intraosseous infusion devices.

Increasing prevalence of emergency medical condition such as strokes, burns, seizures, severe accidents is creating high demand for infusion devices. In response to this, the market is estimated to reach US$ 7.9 Bn by 2031.

During these aforementioned cases, the intravenous entry points are unavailable due to the shock, hence, intraosseous infusion devices are used for emergency treatment through injecting medications in the bone marrow. On account of this, the market is estimated to hold nearly 19% of the total infusion devices sales through 2031.

Intraosseous infusion devices are also gaining acceptance as an emergency treatment for cardiovascular diseases. It is increasingly being used to inject titrated adrenaline through the sternum during a cardiac arrest for resuscitation.

Hence, growing burden of cardiovascular diseases is projected to drive the sales of intraosseous infusion devices. On the back of such factors, FMI estimates the market to expand at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Download a PDF Sample of the Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1569

On the basis of product, EZ-intraosseous (IO) is anticipated to remain highly sought-after infusion device, accounting for around 20% of the total sales in 2021. Surety of easy intraosseous accessibility within 30 seconds and quick response of EZ-IO are primary factors driving the growth in the segment.

"Increasing government emphasis on strengthening emergency medical care infrastructure and surging demand for immediate medical intervention across the military sector to manage life-threatening conditions are expected to augment the growth in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Intraosseous Infusion Device Market Study

The U.S. is projected to hold the lion's share in the North America market, accounting for more than 53.1% of the demand share in 2021.

market, accounting for more than 53.1% of the demand share in 2021. Russia is forecast to register a swift growth in the Europe market, accounting for around 14.3% of the revenue share through 2031.

is forecast to register a swift growth in the market, accounting for around 14.3% of the revenue share through 2031. China is expected to emerge as the most remunerative market in East Asia , contributing nearly 38% of the sales over the assessment period.

is expected to emerge as the most remunerative market in , contributing nearly 38% of the sales over the assessment period. Japan intraosseous infusion device market is projected to exhibit healthy growth, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

intraosseous infusion device market is projected to exhibit healthy growth, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. By technology, the automatic segment is estimated to outpace the manual segment, accounting for 50% of the total sales in 2021.

Key Drivers

Increasing investment for improving standards of pre-hospital emergency settings in developing countries such as China and India is expected to facilitate the growth in the intraosseous infusion device market.

and is expected to facilitate the growth in the intraosseous infusion device market. High-quality care specificity and better effectiveness of using intraosseous infusion devices through sternum route of administration as compared to the distal and proximal tibia is fueling the sales across the sternum segment.

Key Restraints

Recessive factors associated with the use of intraosseous infusion devices such as extravasation and compartment syndrome are hindering the sales in the market.

Limitation on the use of intraosseous infusion devices on individuals with hypovolemic and severe osteoporosis conditions is hampering the growth in the market.

Get Customized Report as per your Requirement - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1569

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the global market include Pyng medical Corp., Cook Medical Incorporated, PerSys Medical, Aero Healthcare, Teleflex, Inc., and Beckon Dickinson and Co. have emerged as top market players. As per Future Market Insights, these players are projected to account for over half of the total market share in 2021.

Key manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop novel intraosseous infusion devices to meet the demand for emergence care solutions. Some of the players are aiming at collaboration, merger, and acquisition with other manufacturers to strengthen their product portfolio and increase their revenue share. For instance,

In July 2020 , Aero Healthcare, an Australian first aid and medical supplier, announced the acquisition of a British medical equipment company, Clayton First Aid . The acquisition will assist the company to expand their intraosseous infusion device portfolio and increasing the market share in the U.K.

, Aero Healthcare, an Australian first aid and medical supplier, announced the acquisition of a British medical equipment company, . The acquisition will assist the company to expand their intraosseous infusion device portfolio and increasing the market share in the U.K. In January 2019 , Cook Medical Incorporated, a U.S.-based medical device manufacturing company announced the acquiring Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. that once manufactured cigarettes but henceforth will be manufacturing intraosseous infusion devices for better care of the patients.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Pyng Medical Corp.,

Cook Medical Incorporated,

PerSys Medical,

Aero Healthcare,

Teleflex, Inc.,

Becton Dickinson and Co

and Co Implox Pvt Ltd

Vidacare

SAM Medical

PAVmed, Biopsybell

Piper Access, LLC.

Others

Ask from Market Research Expert - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1569

More Valuable Insights on Intraosseous Infusion Device Market

The recent survey by FMI provides a detailed analysis of the global intraosseous infusion device market, providing vital insights into key factor driving the market through 2021 and beyond. The study also offers refined sales projections on in intraosseous infusion device market with detailed segmentation:

By Product:

B.I.G

FAST1

EZ-IO

FASTR

IO Needles

Others

By Route of Administration:

Sternum

Distal & Proximal Tibia

Distal Femur

Calcaneus

Head of Humerus

By Technology:

Manual

Automatic

Impact Driven



Power Drill

By End User:

EMS

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Care Centers

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into intraosseous infusion device market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for intraosseous infusion device market between 2021 and 2031

Intraosseous infusion device market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Intraosseous infusion device market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/intraosseous-infusion-devices-market

Press Release Source - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/intraosseous-infusion-devices-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights