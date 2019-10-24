Intraoral Scanners Market to Reach USD 709.3 Million by 2026 | Reports And Data

- Intraoral Scanners Market Size – USD 315.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.6%, Intraoral Scanners industry Trends – Increase in the technological advancement of the Intraoral Scanners thus providing no use of plaster cast for the dentistry industry

- Less patient discomfort, rapid turnaround time provided by intraoral scanners, and rise in the geriatric population are the factors driving the growth of the Intraoral Scanners market

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent analysis of Reports and Data, the global Intraoral Scanners market is expected to reach USD 709.3 million by year 2026, with a CAGR of 10.6%. The Intraoral Scanners are devices used to create computerized, 3D, digital images of the intraoral region. It records the tooth morphology and produces accurate 3D impressions of the various structures in the intraoral region.

The market has grown at a moderate rate as far as the technological developments is concerned. Edentulism or tooth lessness has increased in recent years, which signifies the demand of quick and more advance intraoral scanners. Increase in geriatric population and introduction of new techniques such as digital radiology and digitalization has positively impacted the quality and efficiency of the scanners. However, the industry has several challenges to face such as high costs of the devices, commercialization, and scarcity of skilled professionals.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2117

The Intraoral Scanners industry is analyzed based on brand, end user, and region. The report studies the global market of intraoral scanners geographically through the following regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle Eat & Africa, and Latin America. According to the research, Europe accounted for the highest sale of intraoral scanners with more than in 2016. The in-depth analysis of the region-wise growth plays an important part in determining the opportunities in the market. The study provides a clear comparison of the market growth by brands in every region. The intraoral scanners market is classified through the following brands including Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, and CS. The study shows the market growth, trends, opportunities, and forecasts of every brand.

The Asia Pacific intraoral scanners industry is expected to observe the fastest growth in demand, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, due to higher prevalence of dental problems, and aging population in the region. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is supported by rise in healthcare expenditure, strengthening economic condition, and the number of growing dental clinics in various Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India. Further, rising awareness among the population about dental problems and the importance of their treatment is yet another factor supporting the market demand in the region.

Globally, key players in the intraoral scanners industry are developing and launching new products with the latest advanced technology and offer various benefits such as enhanced functionality and portability to gain a larger market share. For instance, in March 2017, 3Shape A/S launched the TRIOS 3 Wireless - a wireless version of its TRIOS Intraoral Scanners. The 3Shape TRIOS 3 Wireless could connect cordlessly to laptops and the TRIOS cart and has three rechargeable batteries. However, difficulty in the product penetration in the market is one of the major hindrances for the global cotinine screening devices market growth during 2019-2026. On the other hand, untapped emerging markets such as Latin America and Middle East are expected to provide attractive growth opportunities to market players during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The intraoral scanners market landscape has also witnessed an array of different product developments. For instance, in February 2019 , 3Shape A/S announced the release of an entry-level version of its award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner. This device allows professionals to go beyond conventional impression-taking with a predictable and efficient "scan and send-to-lab" digital workflow.

, 3Shape A/S announced the release of an entry-level version of its award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner. This device allows professionals to go beyond conventional impression-taking with a predictable and efficient "scan and send-to-lab" digital workflow. Likewise, in March 2019 , 3Shape A/S also announced the fourth-generation intraoral scanner TRIOS 4, this system provides timely detection of both possible surface and interproximal caries. It also has built-in fluorescent technology that aids in the identification of possible surface caries.

, 3Shape A/S also announced the fourth-generation intraoral scanner TRIOS 4, this system provides timely detection of both possible surface and interproximal caries. It also has built-in fluorescent technology that aids in the identification of possible surface caries. The Intraoral Scanners market in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Increasing disposable incomes and healthcare facilities in developing nations such as China , and India are likely to propel the growth of the Intraoral Scanners market.

, and are likely to propel the growth of the Intraoral Scanners market. In October 2016 , 3M Company launched a tablet-based Intraoral Scanners known as the 3M Mobile True Definition Scanner. The product is wireless and has a streamlined design similar to rechargeable tablets that patients and clinicians could use every day.

, Company launched a tablet-based Intraoral Scanners known as the Mobile True Definition Scanner. The product is wireless and has a streamlined design similar to rechargeable tablets that patients and clinicians could use every day. In 2018 dental clinics accounted for the highest market growth in the intraoral scanners market. High adoption of intraoral scanners in clinics is anticipated to supplement the market growth.

North America holds the largest market share in 2018 as there are major key players which are already in the market with a large number of share and new product launch.

holds the largest market share in 2018 as there are major key players which are already in the market with a large number of share and new product launch. Key participants include – 3M Company, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Condor International, Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca OY, and Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intraoral-scanners-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Intraoral Scanners market on the basis of brand, end user and region:

By Brand (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

ESPE Lava COS CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

Other Brands

By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other End Users

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2117

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Medical Devices category by Reports And Data

Dental X-Ray Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-x-ray-market

Artificial Ventilators and Anesthesia Masks Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-ventilators-and-anesthesia-masks-market

Apheresis Equipment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/apheresis-equipment-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009077/Reports_And_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data