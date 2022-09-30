Intraoral Scanners Market Size to Surpass US$ 749.78 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, The Global Intraoral Scanners Market is expected to clock US$ 749.78 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by growth plus reports in its report titled "Intraoral Scanners Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030". owing to the rising prevalence of dental malfunctions, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements.

Growth Drivers

The increased prevalence of dental malfunctions like malalignment, dental caries, tooth abrasion, etc. has impacted the adoption of simpler methods of scanning the oral hard and soft tissue structure. The rise in the elderly population worldwide, associated with dental issues is also supporting the market growth. Dental specialists like orthodontists, endodontists, adopt the use of these devices in their practice to avoid patient discomfort and get more accurate and precise outcomes and chalk out the best treatment plan.

The global intraoral scanners market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – modality, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Modality Segmentation'

On the basis of modality, the global intraoral scanners market is fragmented into:

Portable

Standalone

According to analysis, the standalone market segment is anticipated to account for the lion's share of the market due to dental professionals' improved and sophisticated workflow during oral scanning operations. Additionally, the device's efficient and improved output supports the sector. Due to the integration of the side-oriented tip with the tiny intraoral scanners, the buccal surface scan procedure has become rapid and simple. The portable segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Excerpts from 'By End-User Segmentation'

The global intraoral scanners market has been divided into:

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Dental Diagnostic Centers

The dental hospital and clinics segment holds a large share of the intraoral scanner market. This is due to the increase in cases of dental dysfunction and other dental diseases and patient preference for more advanced techniques for diagnosis. This will continue during the forecast period due to infrastructure improvement, an increase in multiple professional bodies, and favorable reimbursement policies. Other segments such as dental academic and research institutes and diagnostic centers are niche and yet to achieve growth in the global intraoral scanners market.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global intraoral scanners market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific region is expected to observe a soar in the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the elderly population, increasing periodontal diseases due to inaccessibility to the dental healthcare facility, and the penetration of major market players in the unexplored market. The government support and initiatives on oral health are hugely influencing the intraoral scanners market growth.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global intraoral scanners market are:

Dentsply Sirona

Acteon Group Ltd

Shining 3D

Carestream Dental LLC

Align Technology, Inc

3Shape A/S

Institut Straumann AG

Condor Technologies NV

Envista Holdings Corporation

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd

