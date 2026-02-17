Intragastric Balloons Market to Reach $115.3 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 13.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in obesity rates, focus on lifestyle modification, and surge in healthcare expenditure are the major factors which drive the global market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Intragastric Balloons Market by Type (Single, Dual and Triple), Filling Material (Gas Filled and Saline Filled), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033.' According to the report, the intragastric balloons market was valued at $32.2 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $115.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Market Overview & Size

Intragastric balloons are temporary, non-surgical weight-loss devices placed in the stomach to reduce gastric capacity. These devices are used in adults who are overweight or suffer from obesity and have not responded to diet, exercise, or pharmacotherapy. These balloons offer a less invasive alternative to bariatric surgery.

In 2023, the global intragastric balloons market was valued at $32.2 million, according to Allied Market Research data. The market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by rise in obesity rates, surge in awareness of non-surgical weight-loss options, technological improvements, and developments in healthcare infrastructure in emerging regions.

Request Sample of the Report on Global Intragastric Balloons Market 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4122

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in obesity rates, preference for non-surgical options, and increase in awareness and acceptance are the major factors that drive the growth of the intragastric balloons market. However, limited reimbursement policies and safety concerns hinder the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and untapped markets in developing economies offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global intragastric balloons market.

Recent Developments in Intragastric Balloons Market

In October 2022, Allurion Technologies, announced that it obtained regulatory approval to introduce its innovative gastric balloon technology in Brazil. Marketed as the Elipse Balloon in the country, this product stands out as the sole intragastric weight-loss balloon that can be inserted and extracted without the need for surgical procedures, endoscopic interventions, or anesthesia.

In October 2023, Spatz Medical received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Spatz3 Gastric Balloon, the first adjustable gastric balloon system. The Spatz3 is the fifth balloon to receive FDA approval, and its pivotal clinical trial results showed a 15% weight decrease and an 84% success rate.

In September 2022, Allurion Technologies, announced the launch of its swallowable gastric balloon capsule for weight loss in India. Allurion launched a complete weight loss program in India that includes the Allurion Swallowable Capsule, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, a remote patient monitoring solution powered by the Allurion Iris AI platform that includes the Allurion Mobile App, Connected Scale, and Health Tracker.

In July 2022, Apollo Endosurgery received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) de novo clearance for its Apollo ESG, Apollo ESG Sx, Apollo REVISE and Apollo REVISE Sx Systems, the first devices authorized by the FDA for endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) and endoscopic bariatric revision procedures. The company's Endo bariatric portfolio also includes the Orbera® Intragastric Balloon for endoscopic weight management.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4122

Segment Highlights

The single intragastric balloons segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the single intragastric balloons segment generated the largest revenue in the intragastric balloons market in 2023. The single intragastric balloons are often preferred over double or triple balloons due to their simplicity and reduced risk of complications. Single balloons require only one insertion procedure, minimizing patient discomfort and procedural time. Additionally, they may offer easier adjustment and removal processes. While double or triple balloons may provide greater volume for weight loss, the complexity of multiple balloons increases the risk of adverse events such as migration or discomfort, making single balloons a preferred choice for many patients and clinicians.

The saline-filled segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By filling material, the saline-filled segment generated the largest revenue in the intragastric balloons market in 2023, owing to its advantages over gas-filled balloons. Saline-filled balloons offer greater adjustability, providing more precise volume control and customization for individual patient needs. They also pose a lower risk of deflation and migration, enhancing safety and efficacy in weight loss management.

The hospital segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By end user, the hospital segment generated the largest revenue in the intragastric balloons market in 2023. Hospitals are the primary users of intragastric balloons due to their advanced medical facilities and expertise in minimally invasive procedures. Hospitals offer comprehensive pre-procedural evaluations, insertion, and post-procedural care, ensuring optimal patient outcomes. Additionally, hospitals have the necessary equipment and personnel to manage potential complications effectively, providing patients with a safe and supportive environment for intragastric balloon placement and monitoring.

Regional Outlook

North America leads the utilization of intragastric balloons, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of obesity. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing rapid growth in intragastric balloon usage due to increase in awareness of obesity-related health risks and rise in healthcare expenditure. As Asia-Pacific countries adopt Western lifestyles and face escalating obesity rates, the demand for weight management interventions such as intragastric balloons is expected to surge.

Key Players

Obalon Therapeutics

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Allurion Technologies Inc.

Spatz Medical

ReShape Lifesciences

Lexel Medical

Endalis

MEDSIL

Silimed

How Are Consumer Preferences Shaping Market Trends?

Consumer preferences play a significant role in shaping the growth of the intragastric balloons industry landscape. A major trend is the increase in demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical weight-loss solutions. Patients prefer treatments that offer effective results. Intragastric balloons meet this preference while offering shorter procedures and less downtime. Patients also value safety, comfort, and convenience. Modern intragastric balloon systems are designed to be user-friendly and less intrusive, which aligns with consumer expectations for less painful and easier-managed medical procedures. This fosters the growth of the intragastric balloon market.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4122

Concluding notes

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global intragastric balloons market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, product approval, product launch and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Coated Endotracheal Tube Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Interbody Fusion Cage Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Intermittent Catheters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Rapid Tests Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail themselves of an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg