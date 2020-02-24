INTL FCStone Inc. Releases Limited Edition Canada Goose Silver Bullion Coin

Designed in partnership between coininvest and the Royal Canadian Mint, the 2020 Canada Goose silver bullion coin contains two troy ounces of pure 999.9/1000 silver and has a face value of 10 Canadian dollars. Inspired by a classic design from Canadian artist Alex Colville that originally appeared on the 1967 dollar marking Canada's Centennial, the coin features a profile of Elizabeth II on the obverse and a Canada goose on the reverse side. The coin will be minted in a limited production run and will only be available through coininvest.

Barry Canham, Global Head of INTL FCStone Ltd's Metals Division, commented on today's news, "We are thrilled to announce our first collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mint. This project is a testament to both the strength of our precious metals business and the value coininvest adds to our franchise. We look forward to working with our global customer base to distribute this distinctive product."

INTL FCStone Inc.'s Precious Metals Division provides clients with full-service trading capabilities and global access to metals markets through offices in London, Singapore, Shanghai, and Dubai. The Company specializes in serving bullion wholesalers and traders, refiners and smelters, government agencies, banks and financial institutions, jewelry manufacturers, and other industrial users of precious metals.

If you are interested in learning more or would like to purchase the limited Canada Goose Silver Coin, please visit: https://www.coininvest.com/en/silver-coins/canada-goose/2-oz-canada-goose-silver-coin-2020/

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc. connects its clients with the global markets across asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody. Clients use its financial platform, market intelligence and high-touch service to hedge their risk, seek out trading opportunities, make investments efficiently, and improve their businesses.

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

