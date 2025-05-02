INTERTEK LAUNCHES SUPPLYTEK, THE WORLD'S FIRST END-TO-END GLOBAL MARKET ACCESS SOLUTION TURNING SUPPLY CHAIN UNCERTAINTY INTO A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE FOR ITS CLIENTS

Tariff uncertainties mean companies are facing significant economic, speed to market, quality, and risk assurance challenges across every level of their supply chains while adapting their sourcing strategy to a changing global trading landscape

To thrive in this environment, companies need to have the latest intelligence to formulate compelling strategies, based on the right quality assurance solutions, to minimise the impact of re-engineering their sourcing operations and turn it into a competitive advantage

SupplyTek will assure our clients go to market faster with their new sourcing strategy while controlling costs - and crucially, without compromising on Quality, Safety and Sustainability for consumers

SupplyTek is the first end-to-end global market access suite of solutions capitalising on Intertek's leading-edge Consulting, Training and Assurance solutions:

- Consulting – mapping supply chains end-to-end, strategic advice on moving suppliers, advising on market access regulations, risk assessments by market, supplier and product

- Training – ensuring people and suppliers have the right operating, regulatory and brand standard capabilities

- Assurance – optimising supply chains through global risk-based quality assurance to ensure the highest Quality, Safety and Sustainability standards 24/7

Intertek is uniquely positioned to empower its clients to turn the current trade risks into opportunities, by leveraging its global footprint, industry-leading ATIC solutions, unrivalled supply chain intelligence, deep technical expertise and years of quality assurance and data insights

LONDON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pace of change in the global trade landscape intensifies, Intertek, ("Intertek" and "Group"), a Total Quality Assurance provider to a range of industries worldwide, launches the first comprehensive suite of industry-leading ATIC global market access solutions to help companies around the world navigate the complexities of supply chain re-engineering.

Today, companies operate in a truly global market, running complex global multi-sourcing and manufacturing operations as part of an omni-channel approach. In a world where tariffs and trade policies are evolving rapidly and uncertainly, SupplyTek offers businesses access to Intertek's leading-edge Consulting, Training and Assurance solutions, enabling them to go to market faster with Total Peace of Mind.

SupplyTek capitalises on our global footprint, Science-based Quality Assurance solutions, unrivalled supply chain intelligence, deep expertise and years of data insights to help businesses successfully identify, assess and manage the impact of heightened supply chain risks and ongoing uncertainty on their global operations.

True to Intertek's pioneering spirit, it is leading the way, becoming the first company globally to help its clients to turn the risks associated with supply chain re-engineering – including tariffs and new trade deals - into an opportunity. SupplyTek will enable brands across all sectors to adapt their business strategies to effectively mitigate changes to international trade, manage the complexity across their supply chains, evolve their product offering with pace and make sure their people and suppliers are operating with the right skills and capabilities.

SupplyTek enables brands to operate with Total Peace of Mind by leveraging Intertek's leading-edge Consulting, Training and Assurance solutions. These include:

Consulting



Mapping our clients' Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers end-to end to help them understand their impacts, risks and opportunities:

- Identifying alternative supplier opportunities – finished product, raw materials, ingredients and components

- Transportation and logistics

- Market access regulations (including CSRD, CSDDD, REACH)

- Applicable labelling, packaging, environmental, sustainability and other requirements

- Traceability and rules of origin requirements

- Risk assessments by market and by supplier

- Identifying potential issues (quality, authenticity, compliance) with goods of varying origin

- Working with you to validate the economic and other benefits of localised sourcing

Training

Online, on-demand and in person training on:

Regulatory compliance requirements

How to assess quality, safety and sustainability of new suppliers

How to assess logistics and transportation capability and risks

Customs & export requirements

Ensuring existing and new suppliers have the right skills and operating capability to meet changing regulatory and brand standard requirements

Assurance

Optimising supply chains, operations and speed to market in the face of tariff changes / uncertainty, including by accelerating the onboarding of new suppliers

Giving our clients Total Piece of Mind and protecting their reputation and brand as they transform their operations and supply chains by:

- Putting in place new management systems in their operations and supply chains to ensure the highest quality, safety and sustainability standards 24/7

- Audits against ISO standards

- Supplier management audits to validate working conditions, fair labour and ethical compliance

- Identifying and mitigating the quality, safety and sustainability risks in their new supply chains

This unique combination of services and technology makes Intertek's SupplyTek solutions the most comprehensive offering on the market for pinpointing specific areas of risk, enabling companies to power ahead safely by maintaining speed to market while controlling costs and crucially, without compromising on Quality, Safety and Sustainability for consumers.

With more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, Intertek's experts will provide solutions specific to each industry sector and product category, offering the bespoke services each client needs to succeed in an uncertain marketplace.

Andre Lacroix, CEO of Intertek Group, commented:

"At this time of international trade and supply chain changes, our clients around the world are in need of systemic solutions, advice and guidance on global market access, enabling them to bring their products to market at speed but without compromising on the right Quality Assurance, Safety and Sustainability standards.

Our role in society is mission-critical, providing ATIC solutions to over 400,000 clients across every industry and region. It is at times like this where our purpose comes to life and our passion for Science-based excellence makes a huge difference for our clients. We are uniquely placed to help companies navigate the current environment capitalising on our data-driven insights and technical expertise in each of the industries we operate in.

SupplyTek empowers our clients to confidently navigate today's fast changing global environment, turning uncertainty into opportunity. Based on our Science-based technical deep expertise, market insights, and our global portfolio of industry-leading Risk-based Quality Assurance solutions, Intertek is uniquely positioned to help businesses around the world adapt with speed and confidence to uncertainty, enabling them to better protect value for their shareholders and continue delivering superior quality for their customers."

