Interstitial Cystitis Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 4% During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

The interstitial cystitis market is limited by a few approved treatments and high unmet need. However, pipeline innovation and rising awareness are expected to drive modest growth and improve future therapeutic options. It is safe to assume that the future of the interstitial cystitis market is bright as drugs such as ALENURA (Lidocaine + Heparin), ONO-1110, SI-722, Sunobinop (V117957), AKP-021, and others will create a significant difference in the landscape of interstitial cystitis in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, Aug 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Interstitial Cystitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, interstitial cystitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Interstitial Cystitis Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for interstitial cystitis was found to be USD 3 billion in the 7MM in 2024.

in the 7MM in 2024. The United States accounted for the highest market size of interstitial cystitis, approximately 75% of the total market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ), the United Kingdom , and Japan .

accounted for the highest market size of interstitial cystitis, approximately of the total market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries ( , , , and ), the , and . In 2024, the prevalent cases of interstitial cystitis were approximately 11 million across the 7MM, reflecting its significant disease burden and the pressing need for improved diagnostic tools and more effective treatments.

across the 7MM, reflecting its significant disease burden and the pressing need for improved diagnostic tools and more effective treatments. Leading interstitial cystitis companies developing emerging therapies, such as Vaneltix Pharma, Hyloris Pharma, Ono Pharmaceutical, Seikagaku Corporation, Imbrium Therapeutics, ASKA Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing novel interstitial cystitis drugs that can be available in the interstitial cystitis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel interstitial cystitis drugs that can be available in the interstitial cystitis market in the coming years. The promising interstitial cystitis therapies in the pipeline include ALENURA (Lidocaine + Heparin), ONO-1110, SI-722, Sunobinop (V117957), AKP-021, and others.

and others. In March 2025 , Hyloris announced a positive interim review outcome for the ALENURA clinical trial, with the IDMC recommending its continuation. Patient enrollment is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. ALENURA is being developed as a potential first-line treatment for interstitial cystitis.

Interstitial Cystitis Overview

Interstitial cystitis, also known as bladder pain syndrome, is a chronic condition characterized by persistent bladder pressure, pain, and sometimes pelvic discomfort. The exact cause of interstitial cystitis is not fully understood, but several factors are believed to contribute, including defects in the bladder lining, autoimmune responses, nerve hypersensitivity, or chronic inflammation. It is more common in women and may be associated with other chronic pain syndromes such as irritable bowel syndrome or fibromyalgia.

The primary symptoms of interstitial cystitis include a frequent and urgent need to urinate, pelvic pain that worsens as the bladder fills, and relief of discomfort after urination. Pain may range from mild to severe and can radiate to the lower back, urethra, or abdomen. Unlike typical urinary tract infections, interstitial cystitis does not usually involve bacterial infection, and antibiotics are ineffective in treating it.

Diagnosis of interstitial cystitis can be challenging as its symptoms often overlap with other urinary conditions. Physicians typically rely on patient history, physical examinations, and symptom assessment. Tests such as urinalysis, urine cultures, cystoscopy, or urodynamic studies may be performed to rule out other causes like infections, kidney stones, or bladder cancer. Since there is no definitive test for interstitial cystitis, it is often diagnosed through exclusion of other conditions.

Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The interstitial cystitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current interstitial cystitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The interstitial cystitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Cystitis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Cystitis

Age-specific Cases of Interstitial Cystitis

Gender-specific Cases of Interstitial Cystitis

Severity-specific Cases of Interstitial Cystitis

Type-specific Cases of Interstitial Cystitis

Total Treated Cases of Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial Cystitis Treatment Market

For most patients, there is no single treatment that can cure interstitial cystitis or provide permanent relief from its symptoms. Optimal symptom management often requires a combination of multiple therapies, and patients should understand that the condition is chronic, characterized by alternating periods of flare-ups and remission.

The initial approach to treatment typically focuses on dietary and lifestyle changes. Dietary adjustments are guided by common irritants, while elimination diets help identify additional personal triggers. A personalized diet plan is essential, with patients encouraged to maintain a diary to track foods, beverages, additives, or substances that aggravate their symptoms. Surgical intervention is now less common due to the effectiveness of intradetrusor botulinum toxin A injections, but it remains a last-resort option for severe cases. Open surgery can provide pain relief in the majority of patients, while urethrectomy is rarely performed due to its significant risks and complexity.

Currently, only two treatments have been approved for interstitial cystitis: ELMIRON (Johnson & Johnson) and ZYMSO (Kyorin Pharmaceuticals), an intravesical therapy approved in Japan. This limited availability highlights the pressing need for more effective and widely accessible therapeutic options.

ELMIRON is a semi-synthetic, heparin-like macromolecular carbohydrate derivative that closely resembles glycosaminoglycans in its chemical structure. It is a white, odorless, slightly hygroscopic powder that is water-soluble (up to 50% at pH 6). The drug is available as white, opaque hard gelatin capsules, each containing 100 mg of pentosan polysulfate sodium, microcrystalline cellulose, and magnesium stearate, formulated for oral administration. In June 2017, ELMIRON received marketing authorization from the European Commission, approving use across the European Union for the treatment of interstitial cystitis.

ZYMSO is an intravesical solution composed of 50% dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO). It offers a targeted, non-systemic treatment option for patients with refractory Hunner-type interstitial cystitis. By delivering high concentrations of DMSO directly into the bladder, ZYMSO provides potent local anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects with a well-established safety profile. In January 2021, Kyorin Pharmaceutical obtained marketing authorization from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for ZYMSO Intravesical Solution 50% as a treatment for interstitial cystitis.

Interstitial Cystitis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

ALENURA (Lidocaine + Heparin): Vaneltix Pharma/Hyloris Pharma

ONO-1110: Ono Pharmaceutical

SI-722: Seikagaku Corporation

Sunobinop (V117957): Imbrium Therapeutics

AKP-021: ASKA Pharmaceutical

Interstitial Cystitis Market Dynamics

The interstitial cystitis market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. People with interstitial cystitis have access to various treatments, including dietary changes, medications, bladder instillations, and physical therapy, while the therapeutic pipeline appears robust with multiple investigational agents in development; the global interstitial cystitis market is projected to grow due to rising demand for effective diagnostics and therapeutics, and emerging options like gentle shock wave therapy, botulinum toxin injections, and regenerative approaches are offering new hope for patients.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of interstitial cystitis, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the interstitial cystitis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the interstitial cystitis market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the interstitial cystitis market. Interstitial cystitis is often misdiagnosed as other urologic or gynecologic conditions, such as urinary tract infections or overactive bladder, leading to significant delays in treatment and increasing patient burden, healthcare costs, and frustration due to the trial-and-error approach required, as no single treatment works for all; with few FDA-approved drugs (e.g., pentosan polysulfate sodium, which has safety concerns) and most treatments being off-label, these challenges can potentially undermine trust in the healthcare system and hinder timely market adoption of targeted interstitial cystitis therapies.

Moreover, interstitial cystitis treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the interstitial cystitis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the interstitial cystitis market growth.

Interstitial Cystitis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan]. Interstitial Cystitis Market CAGR 4 % Interstitial Cystitis Market Size in 2024 USD 3 Billion Key Interstitial Cystitis Companies Vaneltix Pharma, Hyloris Pharma, Ono Pharmaceutical, Seikagaku Corporation, Imbrium Therapeutics, ASKA Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, KYORIN Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Interstitial Cystitis Therapies ALENURA (Lidocaine + Heparin), ONO-1110, SI-722, Sunobinop (V117957), AKP-021, ELMIRON, ZYMSO, and others

Scope of the Interstitial Cystitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Interstitial Cystitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Interstitial Cystitis current marketed and emerging therapies Interstitial Cystitis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Interstitial Cystitis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Interstitial Cystitis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Interstitial Cystitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Interstitial Cystitis Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Interstitial Cystitis by Country in 2024 in the 7MM 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Interstitial Cystitis by Country in 2034 in the 7MM 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification of Interstitial Cystitis 7.3 Signs and Symptoms 7.4 Risk Factors and Causes 7.5 Pathophysiology of Interstitial Cystitis 7.6 Complications 7.7 Diagnosis 7.7.1 Diagnostic Guidelines 7.7.2 Differential Diagnosis (DDx) 8 Treatment and Management 8.1 Treatment Guidelines 8.1.1 AUA Guidelines (2022) 8.1.2 EAU Guidelines on Chronic Pelvic Pain (2025) 8.1.3 UK: British Society of Urogynaecology (BSUG) Green-top Guidelines for BPS (2016) 8.1.4 Germany: S2K guideline for the Treatment of Interstitial Cystitis (2018) 8.1.5 Japan Urological Association (JUA) Clinical Guidelines for Interstitial Cystitis/BPS (2020) 8.2 Diagnosis and Treatment Algorithm 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Cystitis in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Cystitis in the United States 9.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Cystitis in the United States 9.4.3 Age-specific Cases of Interstitial Cystitis in the United States 9.4.4 Gender-specific Cases of Interstitial Cystitis in the United States 9.4.5 Severity-specific Cases of Interstitial Cystitis in the United States 9.4.6 Type-specific Cases of Interstitial Cystitis in the United States 9.4.7 Total Treated Cases of Interstitial Cystitis in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 ELMIRON (pentosan polysulfate sodium): Johnson & Johnson 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Safety and efficacy 11.3 ZYMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide): KYORIN Pharmaceuticals 12 Emerging Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 ALENURA (lidocaine + heparin): Vaneltix Pharma/Hyloris Pharma 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst View 13 Interstitial Cystitis - Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook 13.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4 Total Market Size of Interstitial Cystitis in the 7MM 13.5 Market Size of Interstitial Cystitis by Therapies in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size in the United States 13.7 Market Size in EU4 and the UK 13.8 Market Size in Japan 14 KOL Views 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Unmet Needs 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Reimbursement Scenario in Interstitial Cystitis 18 Bibliography 19 Report Methodology

