Intersolar Europe 2021: Sungrow Empowers European Market with Brand-new PV and Energy Storage Products Debut

The new market-leading SG350HX system optimized for utility-scale projects features a maximum output power of 352 kW, redefining high powered string inverters. It is highly compatible with 182 mm and 210 mm large-format high-efficiency bifacial modules. In addition, it supports a single block design as large as 8.96 MW for the European market and supports a high DC/AC ratio of up to 1.8, an ideal solution for higher yields. With feature richness and innovation unparalleled, it guarantees an incomparable return of investment for stakeholders while ensuring compatibility and safety. The latest utility-scale inverter will be available for Europe in mid-2022.

ST2752UX: Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System

As more large-scale renewable energy projects come online and intermittent resources are added to the energy mix, it is becoming increasingly important to keep the electrical grid stable. As a result, Sungrow rolled out its new energy storage system with liquid cooled technology which significantly reduces capital and operating expenses. These expenses are reduced as a result of pre-assembly, easy on-site installation, and a more effective cell working environment which slows capacity loss substantially. The liquid cooled system is optimized in safety performance because of its standout anti-leakage design and an integrated water fire fighting system.

Residential Heroes: 1-Phase and 3-Phase Solutions

Tailored to various residential scenarios, Sungrow offers a wide range of 1-phase and 3-phase residential solar and storage solutions. These solutions include its PV inverters ranging from 2 kW to 20 kW, its hybrid inverters among 3-10 kW, and its high-voltage battery with a wide range of 9.6-25.6 kWh. Thanks to the extendable capacity, the solutions enable flexible configurations for different rooftops. These turnkey solutions not only guarantee maximum yields but also optimum charging and discharging capabilities.

Robust market performance

"We're delighted to showcase our flagship product solutions at Intersolar Europe this year despite the impact of the pandemic. Since we embrace sustainability as one of our core values, we are accelerating the transition from ambition to implementation in the race to a cleaner, healthier, more resilient world with continued innovations," James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow.

Sungrow has generated a very positive reputation in the European market, covering over 26% of the market share in the European utility-scale sector this year. The Company also makes huge strides forward in the distributed generation market with partnerships forged with an increasing number of local distributors. When it comes to storage markets, the Company's experienced energy storage team stands out in the European ESS market; it has supplied a multitude of landmark projects, including Europe's largest standalone ESS project (100MW/100MWh).

Spreading across main European markets, Sungrow's eight local branches help align customers with their unique needs. As one of the pivotal PV and energy storage players in the industry, Sungrow aims to enable customers to benefit from its global reach and distinct advantages of local expertise covering sales, technical support, and after-sale service.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654044/Sungrow_Booth_at_Intersolar_Europe_2021.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.sungrowpower.com



SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd