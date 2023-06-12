Intersolar 2023, Munich Haier's NAHUI New Energy Platform unveils App for Smart Home Energy Management Solution

MUNICH, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Group, a global leader in home appliances and HVAC, will be present at Intersolar 2023 with its new business unit, NAHUI New Energy Industry Internet Platform.

This new division is dedicated to renewable energy technologies and their integration into Haier's dynamic ecosystem of HVAC, home appliances, and Smart Home products.

With millions of connected home appliances and HVAC devices, Haier Group is known as a global leader on the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Now, the company is expanding its offerings with the launch of Nahui, a new IoT platform for energy management.

At the German event, Haier will also debut its new app, Nahui Energy. Thanks to AI-based algorithms, the app enables unified smart control of heat pumps, energy storage, and solar systems. End-users will be able to save money on their energy costs while also lowering their carbon impact, without sacrificing comfort. The app will soon be incorporated into the hOn ecosystems, allowing Haier consumers who use the group's home appliances with a unified experience.

Nahui is the ideal bridge between Haier's experience in connected home appliances and its dedication to energy efficiency and sustainability. The platform allows customers to monitor and manage their energy consumption across a variety of linked devices, beginning with heat pumps, which are typically the most energy-intensive technology in modern homes.

NAHUI will contribute to the existing Haier Group product range by offering solar inverters, residential and commercial storage solutions, and solar modules. The new division will approach the European market via specialized distributors, electrical wholesalers, and utilities, with a dedicated local team supporting Haier's partners with presales, training, and marketing activities.

Access to the market will be done with two distinct brands: Haier and Nahui. Haier will focus on the integration with Haier heat pumps, offering monophase and three-phase hybrid inverters plus energy storage. Nahui's product line will also include C&I solutions and PV modules, with an emphasis on entry-level solutions. Both brands will provide fully integrated and optimized packages to end-users and installers, reducing installation and operating difficulties.

The launch of the NAHUI New Energy Industry Internet Platform and the Nahui Energy app symbolizes a strategic choice by Haier Group to expand into and become a leader in the green energy sector. The focus of the new division on renewable energy technologies and their integration into Haier's current ecosystem reflects the company's commitment to lowering its carbon footprint and contributing to a better future.

For more information about NAHUI New Energy Industry Internet Platform, Nahui Energy app, and Haier Group's commitment to green energy, please visit the company's website or contact the media relations team.

