Internet Society Report Highlights Challenges and Recommendations for Internet Connectivity in the Middle East

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society (ISOC), a global charitable organization advocating for an open, globally connected, and secure Internet, released a comprehensive report on the state of Internet connectivity across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The report underscores Internet connectivity as a catalyst for economic growth and social development and how an increase in fixed broadband access has a direct impact on growing gross domestic product (GDP).

Key Findings :

Growth in Mobile and Fixed Broadband: Both mobile and fixed broadband connections have grown substantially from 2015 to 2021, particularly in Gulf States with advanced fiber-optic and 5G networks. However, deployment has been slower in other parts of the region, primarily due to infrastructure challenges and affordability issues.



Mobile Internet users increased from 130M to over 180M between 2016 and 2021, with Egypt , Tunisia , and Morocco showing the highest growth rates. Fixed broadband users rose from 17M to 29M in the same period, with Egypt leading the way. The Arab region lags behind other regions in fiber optic deployment, with stagnation in investment since 2018.



High-Income Countries: Significant progress in broadband infrastructure, especially in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries due to 5G rollout. High-income countries improved their Internet availability from 77.34 to 79.37, surpassing global averages. Low-Middle-Income Countries: Broadband has improved modestly, but challenges persist. Despite overall progress, a significant digital divide remains between high-income and low-middle-income countries, partly due to political and economic instability in some regions, such as Tunisia and Syria .



Infrastructure Challenges: There is a heavy reliance on European Internet Exchange Points for international Internet traffic, which results in slower speeds due to additional data hops.



Emerging Technologies: The report emphasizes the role of emerging technologies such as High-Throughput Satellites (HTS) and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites in bridging the connectivity gap. These technologies are crucial for expanding access to underserved rural areas.



Impact of COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected network performance and digital transformation plans, causing delays and disruptions in connectivity improvements.

Recommendations:

Policy and Regulation: The Internet Society advocates revising regulatory frameworks to accelerate infrastructure deployment. Key recommendations include enhancing spectrum policies, removing regulatory barriers, and fostering public-private partnerships to drive investment, competition, and support for small and medium enterprises.

Spectrum Availability : North African countries have limited spectrum compared to global averages, impacting network capacity and costs. Regulatory Frameworks : Enhance regulatory frameworks to foster investment, encourage spectrum and infrastructure sharing, and support new technologies like HTS and LEO satellites.



Collaboration and Investment: Promote public-private partnerships and update national broadband plans to improve infrastructure and connectivity.

Digital Skills and Literacy: Addressing digital skills and literacy is crucial for maximizing the benefits of Internet connectivity. The report calls for more affordable, relevant, and inclusive education and training programs to build a digital workforce.

Local Internet Exchange Points (IXPs): The report stresses the importance of establishing and upgrading IXPs to enhance local Internet traffic, reduce costs, and improve service quality. Governments are encouraged to support IXPs by providing resources and facilitating network interconnections.

"The Internet has become indispensable for many people, and its role in connecting people, fostering economic opportunities, and driving innovation is undeniable. The Arab region has made big leaps in the availability and adoption of the Internet in recent years; however, adoption rates are still low. We hope that governments will use our report to learn about the improvements that can be made in infrastructure deployment, affordability of service, market structure, and regulatory frameworks," explains Nermine El Saadany, Regional Vice President for the Middle East for the Internet Society.

