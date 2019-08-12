Internet Brands' WebMD Acquires QxMD

The acquisition, announced today, combines QxMD's unrivaled online clinical calculators and other digital learning tools for HCPs with the content, reference, point-of-care and crowdsourcing solutions of Medscape, the leading digital news, information and continuing medical education platform for physicians and HCPs worldwide. Medscape is a division of WebMD Health Corp.

"QxMD is an important addition to the Medscape brand and strengthens our commitment to deliver best-in-class solutions to support patient care," said Jeremy Schneider, Senior Vice President and Group General Manager, WebMD Global. "Their robust medical calculators are used by physicians in over 150 countries and further expand Medscape's global footprint to now reach over 4 million physicians worldwide."

"Medscape is a terrific fit for QxMD," said Daniel Schwartz, M.D., QxMD CEO & Medical Director. "The company shares our commitment to digital innovation that streamlines and enhances clinical practice and improves patient care. Through Medscape's unparalleled reach and engagement, we will be able to have an even greater impact on physicians, health care professionals, and their patients."

QxMD will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp. Terms of the transaction were not made public.

About QxMD

QxMD™ is a digital learning technology company that makes it easier for healthcare professionals (HCPs) to discover the latest evidence and decision support tools for use in clinical practice. The company's HCP engagement platform comprises a library of trusted apps that provide millions of members with fast access to full-text research, continuing medical education (CME), and up-to-date tools that drive disease recognition and therapy optimization. Powered by a sophisticated personalization engine, the platform aggregates PubMed feeds, journal table of contents (TOCs), 450+ diagnostic tools, micro-CME courses and more. QxMD also serves other healthcare constituents such as hospitals, libraries, scholarly publishers, and nearly 50% of the world's top-25 pharmaceutical companies.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals.

Both Medscape and Medscape Education are part of WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, QxMD, Vitals Consumer Services, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org ®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

