Internet Advertising Market to Reach $1.08 Trillion, Globally, by 2027 at 17.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Internet Advertising Market By Platform Type (Mobile; Laptop, Desktop, & Tablets; and Others), Ad Format (Search Engine Advertising/Search Engine Marketing, Display Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Video Advertising, Online Classifieds Ads, and Others), Pricing Model (Cost Per Thousand (CPM)/Cost-Per-Mille (CPM), Performance Based Advertising, Hybrid, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transport & Tourism, IT & Telecom, and Others), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027."According to the report, the global internet advertising industry was estimated at $319 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $1.08 trillion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in adoption of smartphones, emergence of high speed internet, proliferation of social media, growing expenditure on digital media across various industries, and surge in popularity of streaming platforms fuel the growth of the global internet advertising market. On the other hand, rising adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, emergence of advertising automation and rise in adoption of identity-based pay-per-click (PPC) marketing are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario

Rise in utilization of social media during the pandemic led to an increased drift to take recourse to social media platforms to promote various media content with the target audience, which impacted the global market for Internet advertising positively.

The advertising of the media and entertainment content over Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram has also become a trend in the recent time.

The mobile segment to dominate by 2027

Based on platform type, the mobile segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global internet advertising market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The same segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.9% throughout the forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase in mobile internet users, growth in popularity of social media, and time spent on mobile devices.

The performance based segment to lead the trail

Based on pricing model, the performance based segment accounted for more than half of the global internet advertising market revenue in 2019 and is projected to rule the roost by 2027, due to the growing demand to ensure most out of the ad budgets in an increasingly competitive environment across various industries. Simultaneously, the hybrid segment would register the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. This is because hybrid pricing model for internet advertising enables companies to increase the return from their advertising investments more effectively through better conversion or expanded market reach with the help of combination of two advertising concepts into a single campaign.

North America garnered the highest share in 2019

Based on geography, North America garnered the highest share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global internet advertising market, owing to surge in advertisers' expenditure on digital advertising. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2027. Particularly, in countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia, apps are growing importance due to the ubiquity of smartphone usage as well as gaming. This factor has driven the market growth.

Frontrunners in the industry

Google LLC

Baidu, Inc.

Hulu LLC

Verizon Communications Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Facebook, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Twitter Inc.

SOURCE Allied Market Research