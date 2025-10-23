International Women's Forum Convenes Global Women Leaders in Cape Town for 2025 Cornerstone Conference

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 5-7, Cape Town – the Mother City – will host the International Women's Forum (IWF) global Cornerstone Conference, convening nearly 500 women experts and leaders from 30 countries.

The conference brings a collective moment of insight and connection, centred around the theme: "Ubuntu: I am because we are". It will elevate conversations exploring the shifting geopolitical landscape, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), and the importance of the arts and culture.

"IWF is proud to convene our global Cornerstone Conference in eKapa (Cape Town), where the concept of Ubuntu perfectly expresses the importance of connection," said Stephanie O'Keefe, IWF global CEO. "In a world filled with much uncertainty, it is vital to create and sustain our connections while learning about critical issues. Women's leadership plays a central role in not only defining the current moment but charting a progressive way forward."

The conference comes two weeks ahead of the historic G20 Summit happening in the country. South Africa holds the current G20 Presidency – the first African nation to host the summit – and will unite global heads of state under the theme Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

"The Mother City embodies a vibrant culture and rich traditions that stand as a powerful example of community, resilience, and transformation," said Nolitha Fakude, Cornerstone Conference Co-Chair. "There is no better place to connect, catalyse, and celebrate women's leadership."

A distinguished line-up of speakers will open the first day, including Rebeca Grynspan, globally recognized leader in economic policy and Secretary-General, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and Ambassador Dr. Monica Juma.

"Today more than ever, leaders need to prioritise mobilising collective action to address the world's challenges," said Irene Charnley, Cornerstone Conference Co-Chair. "As IWF members, it is pivotal to shape empowered narratives around the geopolitical environment and global economy – to anticipate what we can expect and ensure we strengthen strategies to best meet this reality."

Advocate Mojankunyane Gumbi will deliver the Susan Hammer Memorial Lecture which honours the legacy of the late IWF Oregon member Susan Hammer – a trailblazing lawyer, mediator, and advocate for women's advancement. Each year, the lecture features women who have made significant contributions to peace and civil society.

The second day will feature Fireside Chats with Motsepe Foundation Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe and Chief Growth Officer for Walmart International and Operating Partner, Andrea Albright, respectively.

It will also be a celebration of the arts and creativity, with South African music icon Letta Mbulu, influential musician Thandiswa Mazwai, and pioneering publisher and author, Dr. Margaret Busby joining in conversation on the role of creativity in building identity and healing communities.

The conference will further feature IWF's Ideas Remaking the World presenters – showcasing innovators, instigators, and disruptors who are solving today's problems and building a better world through innovative solutions.

Finally, the Leading Light Gala Dinner and Celebration will honour the vision and action of three outstanding women to be announced. They will join an impressive roster of previous IWF honourees spanning politics, civil rights, conservation, and economics, including Margaret Thatcher, Rosa Parks, Jane Goodall, and Ngozi Okonjo‑Iweala.

The full agenda and speaker lineup can be viewed here.

The International Women's Forum (IWF) unites our global community of women leaders to advance women's leadership today and tomorrow. IWF connects more than 8,400 preeminent women leaders in 76 Forums in 35 countries around the world. For more information, please visit: https://iwforum.org/.

Press Contact:

Laine Funkhouser, Global Head of Communications, International Women's Forum

communications@iwforum.org