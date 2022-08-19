International Travel Awards 2022 Winners Announced

19 Aug, 2022, 14:39 BST

International Travel Awards - Year 2022 Winner Announcement by Golden Tree Events Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious award in the travel & hospitality industry around the world which rewards the travel, tourism, and hospitality companies.

Winning an award is always a special moment. Especially an award like the International Travel Awards which has multiple stages in choosing the deserving winners across each region. Participants of the award program are tourism boards, attractions, luxury hotels, 5-star and 4-star hotels, boutique hotels, travel agencies and DMCs. International Travel Awards have an earned reputation as one of the most coveted and sought after awards of the travel trade and are now in their 5th year.

ITA feels proud and happy for the winners who successfully crossed all the 5 stages right from nomination to winning such as; First Level Jury Review, Voting, Final Jury Review, Finalist Evaluation and Winning stage evaluation. The winners were carefully evaluated and judged by 30+ highly experienced jury teams around the world.

The year 2022 programs was a record-breaking season despite the hospitality & tourism industry witnessing a comeback, with over 2,000+ nominations from 6 regions such as Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Oceania and Americas and 300+ winners.

International Travel Awards 2022 is organized by Golden Tree Events Organizing and Managing, Dubai - UAE which organizes other awards programs such as

International Spa Awards 

International Dining Awards

International GM Awards 

World's Best of Best Awards

World Salon Awards

Global Tourism Awards

The partners of International Travel Awards 2022 are Travel CEO - Travel Agency CRM Software, HotelApp software, The Hotel Guest Service App and Restaurant QR Code App

The International Travel Awards team congratulates all its nominees and winners. ITA is privileged to announce the winners of year 2022.

DoubleTree by Hilton Bodrum Işıl Club Resort,Muğla, Bodrum,Turkey - Best Family Beach Resort

Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Dubai Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best 4 Star Hotel

Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa, Switzerland - Best 5 Star Hotel, Best Spa Hotel

The View at the Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Tourism Development Project

The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Doha, Qatar - Best Luxury Hotel

Caldera Yachting,Fira, Greece - Best Luxury Yacht Company

Rixos Premium Bodrum,Bodrum, Turkiye - Best 5 Star Luxury Resort , Best Design Hotel

S Hotel Group,Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Hotel Management Company

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi , UAE - Best Family Theme Park

Avalon Resort & SPA,Miskolctapolca,Hungary - Best Family Resort

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island,Ras Al Khaimah ,United Arab Emirates - Best Family Beach Resort

The Ascott Ltd - Citadines Bayfront, Vietnam - Best Business Serviced Apartments

Fairmont Mayakoba, Mexico - Best Spa Hotel , Best Luxury Hotel

Maison Privee,Dubai, UAE - Best Holiday Villa Rental Company ,Best Holiday Homes Rental Company

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road,Saudi Arabia - Best Business Hotel

Residence Inn by Marriott Montreal Downtown,Canada - Best Business Hotel

bnbme Holiday Homes by Hoteliers,Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Holiday Homes Rental Company

Aloe Boutique & Suites 5*, Chania,Greece - Best Adults only Boutique Hotel

Dark Sky Alqueva Official Observatory, Borba, Portugal - Best Tourism Attraction

Grand Millennium Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Boutique Hotel

Lyall Hotel and Spa,Victoria, Australia - Best Luxury Boutique Hotel

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Kids friendly Resort

Hoar Cross Hall,Burton-on-Trent, United Kingdom - Best Spa Resort

Dreamland Oasis Hotel,Chakvi, Georgia - Best Beach Resort

Dukes,The palm a royal Hideaway Hotel, Dubai, UAE - Best Luxury Hotel

Discovery Yachting, Corfu, Greece - Best Yacht Company

Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Holiday Homes Rental Company

Atana Musandam Resort, Oman - Best Cultural Resort

Vegan Travel Asia by VegVoyages, Georgetown, United States - Best Tour Operator

FORM Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Boutique Hotel

Oddfellows On The Park, Cheadle, United Kingdom - Best Boutique Hotel

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, Abu Dhabi, UAE - Best Water Park

1000 Island Hotels and Resorts, Ahmedabad, India - Best Wellness Resort

The Wheatbaker,Lagos,Nigeria - Best Boutique Hotel

Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, UAE - Best Must See Attraction

FYLY EXCLUSIVE YACHTS, Athens,Greece - Best Luxury Yacht company

PANORAMA SAMUI RESIDENCES,Koh Samui,Thailand - Best Luxury Seaview Residences

Tang Palace Hotel, Accra,Ghana - Best Business Hotel

The Bizton, Jamshedpur, India - Best New Hotel

The Prestige Hotel, Georgetown, Malaysia - Best Design Hotel

TRADITIONAL COMFORT, Nepal - Best Boutique Retreat

LUX* South Ari Atoll, Maldives - Best Family All-Inclusive Hotel

Palais de Chine Hotel,Taipei, Taiwan - Best Luxury Hotel

Bliss Sanctuary For Women Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia - Best Spa & Wellness Sanctuary

Karibu World,Dar es Salaam, Tanzania - Best Corporate Travel Company

Crown Hotel,Papua new guinea - Best Boutique Hotel

Swahili Beach Resort, Diani, Kenya - Best Beach Resort

Hawthorn Suites By Wyndham Abuja, Abuja, Nigeria - Best 4 Star Hotel

Machaba Safaris, Botswana - Best Tented Safari Camp

L'Escale Resort,Seychelles - Best Boutique Resort

Marijani Beach Resort & Spa,Pwani Mchangani, Tanzania - Best Beach Resort

Shamba Travel and Tours Ltd,Lusaka, Zambia - Best Travel Agency

Ker & Downey Africa, Cape Town, South Africa - Best Luxury Tour Operator

Poseidon Expeditions, Providence, USA - Best Polar Expedition Cruise Operator

The Polar Travel Company, Florida, USA - Best Travel Agency

View Peru & Signatures, Cusco, Peru - Best Luxury Camping Company

Sofia's Travel, LLC, Birmingham, USA - Best Travel Agency

Hotel Cartagena Plaza, cartagena, Colombia - Best Family Hotel

Pénareia Floripa, Florianópolis, Brazil - Best Beach Hotel

Vista Quince, Guatemala - Best Scenic View Hotel

Ionian Ray Yachting, Greece - Best Private Luxury Yacht company

Ionian Ray VIP Car Transfers,Greece - Best Car Rental Company

Yas Waterworld,Abu Dhabi, UAE - Best Water Theme Park

Luxva Hotel Boutique, Guayaquil, Ecuador - Best Boutique Hotel

Silavadee Pool Spa Resort, Amphoe Ko Samui, Thailand - Best Honeymoon Hotel

MIgreeCE, Athens, Greece - Best Destination Management Company

Astor Garden, Bulgaria - Best Luxury Beach Hotel

Dizak ketex, Prague, Czechia - Best Destination Management Company

So French DMC, Paris, France - Best Destination Management Company

exclusive france tours, Nice, France - Best Destination Management Company

TRAVEL GOALS UK (PVT) LTD, London, United Kingdom - Best Tour Operator

CARTER, Warsaw, Poland - Best Luxury Tour Operator

Bharad Travel, Sevilla, Spain - Best Travel Agency

GuruWalk, Valencia, Spain - Best Online Travel Marketplace Company

Book To World Travel, Antalya, Turkey - Best B2B Travel Provider

VICTORIA TRAVELS, Doha, Qatar - Best Travel Agency

Sofia Travel, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates - Best Tour Operator

The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa,phuket, Thailand - Best Private Island Resort

Tiqets, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Best Online Travel Agency

The Leeton Heritage Motor Inn,Leeton, Australia - Best Motel

Wingie Enuygun Group, Middle East - Best Online Travel Agency

Bunaken Oasis Dive & Spa Resort, Bunaken, Indonesia - Best Dive Resort

Sama-Sama Hotel KL International Airport, Kualalumpur, Malaysia - Best Airport Hotel

GRAND HYATT DUBAI, Dubai, UAE - Best Hotel & Conference Centre

AMAZING BAHRAIN,Manama, Bahrain - Best Destination Management Company

Rumours Luxury Villas & Spa, Rarotonga,Cook Islands - Best Luxury Private Pool villa resort

The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel, Doha, Qatar - Best Business Hotel

Ascott International Management, Indonesia, Indonesia - Best Serviced Apartment

Madulkelle Hotels and Lodges (PVT) LTD, kandy, Sri Lanka - Best Boutique Hotel

MELIA BA VI MOUNTAIN RETREAT, Ha Noi, Vietnam - Best Wellness Resort

Marina Sharm Hotel, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt - Best 4 Star Hotel

Maritim Crystals Beach Hotel, Mauritius - Best Family Hotel

Hotel Himmelrich, Kriens, Switzerland - Best Boutique Hotel

Radisson Collection Paradise Resort & Spa, Sochi, Russia - Best Coastal Resort

Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem, Jakarta, Indonesia - Best 4 Star Hotel

Delonix Hotel Karawang, West Java, Indonesia - Best Eco/Green Hotel

The Wind Boutique Resort & Spa, Vung Tau,Vietnam - Best Boutique Resort

Hotel Cartagena Plaza, cartagena, Colombia - Best Family Hotel

YO1 Health Resort, Monticello, United States - Best Wellness Resort

Taumeasina Island Resort, Apia, Samoa - Best Luxury Beach Hotel

Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune, India - Best Luxury Wellness Resort

Hilton Doha, Doha, Qatar - Best Beach Hotel

The Botanica Sanctuary, Bogor, Indonesia - Best Mountain Hotel

