International Tractors Limited (ITL) launches 5 new tractor series; targets to double global sales in next 3 years

NEW DELHI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Tractors Limited (ITL), India's number one exporter of tractors, has launched 5 tractors, including their electric model – Solis SV Series. The new tractor range also comprises Series S, Series C, Series H, & Series N, and all products offer world-class technology and advanced emission control system for farmer efficiency worldwide. The launch was organized concurrently with ITL's global conference 'Global Partners Summit (GPS) 200' in India where 200+ channel partners participated from various countries.

Leveraging a strong manufacturing base in India and superior worldwide network of 3,000 dealers, ITL offers highest quality products at competitive costs to farmers globally.

Announcing the launch of the five new series, Mr. Sushant Sagar Mittal, Executive Director of ITL said, "Our commitment to develop hero products for our customers with superior quality and offer world class customer service has inspired us to invest Rs. 850 cr. in technology upgradation with our new plant and Rs. 150 cr. into R&D to launch new tractor series. All our new tractors reflect upon our dedication to innovation and our ongoing commitment to ensure prosperity for the world farming community."

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Rahul Mittal, Executive Director of ITL said, "We have found a winning formula by combining European styling and Japanese quality at Indian manufacturing costs. The special ingredient in this formula is our constant growth mindset with biggest network of channel partners who dream big, willing to take up new challenges and are ready to reinvent. This formula is shaking up the global tractor industry. Our aim is to help farmers all across the globe to increase their productivity and make a difference in their life. We aim to achieve that through innovation."

Mr. Gaurav Saxena, Director and CEO of International Business at ITL shared, "We believe in a global commitment towards the agri community that transcends borders and value our customer's prosperity. We have been the No 1. Export brand from India since last 4 years and hold No. 1 position in 15+ countries in the addressable segment. These new five tractor series will enable us to strengthen our position in the world markets with support of our biggest network of over 3000 dealers."

SOURCE International Tractors Limited (ITL)