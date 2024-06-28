International sister city representatives congratulate the establishment of Weifang Bohai International Communication Center

WEIFANG, China, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On June 26th, the launch ceremony of the Weifang Bohai International Communication Center, jointly built by China Daily and Weifang City, was held in Weifang, Shandong.

China Daily and Weifang City will work together to take the opportunity of jointly building the Weifang Bohai International Communication Center, deeply explore Weifang resources, adopt innovative narrative methods, diverse communication methods, and precise promotion strategies, jointly shape the image of Weifang as an international city, showcase the charm and vitality of Weifang to the world, let the story of Weifang spread far and deeply in people's hearts, and let more foreign audiences understand Weifang, enter Weifang, and fall in love with Weifang.

On that day, both sides released a video of the international communication key project "Let the World Discover Weifang". At the same time, the AI anchor and "Foreign Anchor Talks about Weifang" program has officially launched, allowing Weifang's international communication to go global. Weifang has established friendly cities with 44 cities from 24 countries, and this event has also received support and congratulations from friendly cities, overseas media, and friends overseas. Japanese Mayor Nishimura Hiroshi and President of the German China Cooperation and Exchange Association, Willy Lange, congratulated the official establishment of the Weifang Bohai International Communication Center. They hoped that through this platform, there would be more opportunities for communication in the future, and together they would plan activities to tell the story of Weifang to the world.

It is understood that Weifang Bohai International Communication Center strives to build a comprehensive international news supply center, a distinctive external publicity and creative research and development center, an international communication research center, an external cultural exchange center, and an international communication talent training center.