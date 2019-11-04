International Research Centre for Spirits Innovation (IRCSI) Makes New Headquarters in London

Based on the White Paper produced by Baijiu's Internationalization, the non-profit IRCSI will devote itself to finding sustainable development pathways for the spirits industry worldwide, promote innovation in spirits making, as well as create an international forum for master distillers to exchange their thoughts, techniques and innovations.

At the event, the Luzhou Laojiao International Development Co. Ltd. (HK) and the Kylin Spirits Group (UK), signed a major cooperation agreement with both companies committing themselves to cooperate in all aspects of overseas investments, mergers and the development/distribution of new products worldwide.

In China, alcohol is also referred to as the "Water of History" because stories of liquor can be traced back to almost every period in China's 4000-year-old history. Whether it is a marriage, funeral or a welcoming banquet, the history and heritage of Baijiu will become more widely known as a result of the work of the International Research Centre for Spirits Innovation.

