International Plasma Awareness Week 2019: Small Actions, Big Difference

Plasma—the straw-colored liquid portion of blood—contains proteins necessary for carrying out critical functions in the human body, such as antibodies to fight diseases and clotting factors to regulate bleeding. If a person has insufficient levels of any one plasma protein, his/her body cannot carry out these vital functions, causing a variety of chronic and life-threatening medical conditions.

Plasma protein therapies, which include plasma-derived therapies and recombinant analogs, are used to treat chronic, life-threatening diseases including bleeding disorders (e.g., hemophilia), hereditary angioedema, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, primary immune deficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and certain rare neurological disorders.

"At PPTA, we know plasma donors save lives. People around the world who live every day with serious, rare, genetic diseases rely on access to plasma protein therapies which are only available because of the generosity and commitment of plasma donors. PPTA is proud to recognize International Plasma Awareness Week and build greater understanding of the importance of plasma donation as a way to help others live normal and healthy lives," said Joshua Penrod, PPTA, Vice President, Source & International Affairs.

PPTA encourages everyone to take a moment and thank a plasma donor for helping to ensure a higher quality of life for patients around the world. A small action can make a big difference.

About PPTA

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA), a global industry trade association, represents the private sector manufacturers of plasma-derived and recombinant analog therapies, collectively known as plasma protein therapies, and the collectors of source plasma used for fractionation. Millions of people use these therapies worldwide to treat a variety of diseases and serious medical conditions. PPTA also administers standards and programs that help ensure the quality and safety of plasma collection and manufacturing, protecting donors and patients.

