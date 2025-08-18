International participants see Southern China Book Fair as a stage for culture

News provided by

GDToday

18 Aug, 2025, 17:01 GMT

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday. 

The Southern China Book Fair 2025 opens on August 15 in Guangzhou. Unlike previous editions, this year's book fair has expanded its international area to an unprecedented level, covering over 2,000 square meters. Many acclaimed international authors and exhibitors have also come to meet Chinese readers. What prompted them to join one of the largest book fairs in South China? Check the video to find out.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752467/1.mp4 

Also from this source

Stone in Yunfu: carving timeless beauty through centuries of craftsmanship

Stone in Yunfu: carving timeless beauty through centuries of craftsmanship

News report from GDToday. Yunfu, a city in Guangdong Province known as the "Capital of Stone in China," shines as a radiant pearl in the Lingnan...
How Egypt became a hotspot for Chinese investment

How Egypt became a hotspot for Chinese investment

News report from GDToday: In Egypt, the presence of Chinese brands is obvious. Companies like GAC, Midea, OPPO, Huawei, Transsion, and BYD have...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics