International Organizations align at International AI Standards Summit

Seoul Statement enshrines commitment to advance the wellbeing of humanity through standards in the AI revolution

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the International AI Standards Summit in Seoul, Korea, IEC, ISO and ITU issued the Seoul Statement on Artificial Intelligence (AI), reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing safe, inclusive, and effective International Standards for AI and to bridge the digital divide.

The statement sets out a joint vision and commitments from the three organizations for how International Standards will support the development and deployment of trustworthy AI systems that benefit society, drive innovation, and uphold fundamental rights.

AI provides a tremendous opportunity to advance the wellbeing of humanity. The Seoul Statement acknowledges the transformative impact of AI on society and the importance of an inclusive, responsible approach to its governance.

In issuing the Statement, IEC, ISO and ITU are highlighting the value of International Standards in advancing AI for an inclusive, open, sustainable, fair, safe, and secure digital future for all.

"AI has the potential to bring profound benefits to people and economies across the globe," said Dr Sung Hwan Cho, President of ISO. "But to ensure this potential is realized equitably and responsibly, International Standards are essential. This joint statement reflects our commitment to strengthening cooperation across our organizations to deliver relevant, robust and human-centric standards that guide the responsible design and use of AI technologies."

"The rapid rise of AI confirms a basic truth: technology is always about people" said Jo Cops, IEC President. "As AI becomes central to the global economy, we must urgently establish a guiding framework. This joint commitment underscores the value of international standards as the blueprint for safe, trustworthy, and people-centered AI development."

"Standards are technical tools to uphold the principles we want to live by," said Seizo Onoe, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau. "The vision set out by this joint statement calls for diverse expertise and global commitment to collaboration and consensus – exactly what drives our standards work and exactly the spirit needed to create the future we want."

The Seoul Statement outlines four key commitments. In order to advance sustainable development and allow all people and society to benefit from the AI revolution, IEC, ISO and ITU commit to:

Actively incorporate socio-technical dimensions in standards development. Deepen the understanding of the interplay between international standards and human rights, recognizing both their importance and universality. Strengthen an inclusive, dynamic multistakeholder community to develop and apply international standards for the design, deployment, and governance of AI. Enhance public-private collaboration on AI capacity building.

Through their complementary mandates and longstanding collaboration, IEC, ISO, and ITU are working to ensure that AI standards reflect global needs, support regulatory alignment, and foster interoperability, trust and inclusion in the digital age.

The International AI Standards Summit is a two-day global event hosted in Seoul. More information is available at aistandardssummit.org.

