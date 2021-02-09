International Investor Magazine announces its final round of business award winners for 2021

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Investor is delighted to announce its recognition of excellence in all industries and at all levels, globally. At a time when the world's economies are facing tough challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic; International Investor highlights the firms that remain steady in delivering first rate service, innovation and performance.

Our readers have selected organisations that are bringing better ways of doing business to the investment community.

Emad Barsoum, Founder and Managing Director, Ezdehar Management, said: "It's an honor and a privilege to be recognized as the Regional Mid-Cap Fund Manager of the Year. Ezdehar has created a strong track record of success and we intend to build on this over the years to come."

Baiduri Bank won the award for Best Banking Group and Best in Corporate Governance & CSR. It's CEO, Ti Eng Hui said: "This recognition from the International Investor is in line with Baiduri Bank's vision of being the leading and preferred financial partner in Brunei alongside our commitment to enrich, engage and empower the communities we serve. With significant changes in the regulatory and market environment in the country, we have realigned our organizational structure to focus more on key areas such as corporate governance and risk management, improve accountability and strengthen our capabilities to deliver on our strategic goals."

The following lists our readers' choices of the organisations that are bringing better ways of doing business to the investment community.

The first winners of 2021 are:

Arche Wealth Management - Wealth Management Firm of the Year // Luxembourg

Baiduri Bank Group - Best Banking Group/ Best in Corporate Governance & CSR // Brunei

CloudPay - Best Payroll and HR Solutions Provider // Global

Ezdehar Management - Mid-Cap Fund Manager of the Year // MENA

FX Primus - Best Partners Program // South-East Asia

GFH Financial Group - Islamic Investment Bank of the Year // Middle East & Excellence in Corporate Governance // Bahrain

ICU - Asset Manager of the Year & Best Securities Brokerage // CEE

LeoPrime - Best Multi-Asset Broker // Asia

Oman LNG - Best COVID-19 Relief Program // Oman & Best LNG Company // MENA

SS&C Advent - Best PE Software Provider - Geneva & Best Portfolio Management Software Provider // Global

Union Bank - Best in Digital Transformation // SouthEast Asia

The latest winners of 2020 are:

ForexMart - Best Trading Conditions // Asia

ISP Group - Best European Fund Launch

Lo'ai Bataineh - Financial CEO of the Year // Oman

Ripol Alliance - Multi-Family Office of the Year // US

The Emirates Capital Limited - Asset Manager of the Year // MENA

About International Investor

International Investor provides insights, news and visual informative pieces with topics ranging from world markets and industry analysis to impact investing and so much more. All our content is dedicated to the global investment community that wants to take a step ahead.

